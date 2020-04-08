UTeM, UKM researchers chip in their expertise

Researchers from Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) are making protective equipment for medical personnel and other frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19.

The UTeM team has developed a face shield called UTeMShield, and an intubation protection box dubbed Plexibox, to protect medical workers against aerosols from infected patients. The Plexibox will be supplied to polyclinics and hospitals in Melaka.

The initiative not only contributed towards the demand for protective gear, but also highlighted the expertise of UTeM researchers in 3D printing and laser cutting technology. With two laser cutting machines, the university could produce 1,000 UTeMShield units a day.

The production effort was led by UTeM vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Raha Abdul Rahim, along with deputy vice-chancellor (research and innovation) Professor Dr Zulkifilie Ibrahim.

Raha said UTeMShield was developed following discussions and feedback from medical personnel in the occupational and environmental health unit of the Melaka Health Department.

Face shields designed by the Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering Department at UKM’s Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment for pregnant women suspected of being Covid-19 positive to use when they give birth.

This was to ensure that the device met specifications set by the Health Ministry.

“This product was developed specifically to reduce the risk of infection not only among the ministry’s frontline workers, but others like security personnel and frontdesk employees,” said Raha.

Meanwhile, the Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering Department at UKM’s Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment (FKAB) came up with a veiled face shield (VFS) for pregnant women suspected of being Covid-19 positive to use when they give birth.

The VFS covers the face and part of the upper body to prevent dispersal of respiratory aerosols. It is simple and comfortable to use, with ample ventilation to ensure adequate supply of air during childbirth.

The project was led by the department’s chairman, Associate Professor Dr Zainuddin Sajuri.

Professor Dr Nur Azurah Abd Ghani from the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre received the face shield contributions recently.