CIMA to introduce remote testing amid Covid-19 pandemic

THE Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) will be conducting remote testing for students starting from May.

This follows the closing of many test centres due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The institute said the exams would be delivered remotely through an established testing software and the existing format would not change.

The unified voice of CIMA — the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association) and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) — have been working closely with partners to come up with an alternative test solution since the onset of the pandemic.

Remote testing will enable students to progress in their journey to become chartered global management accountants, and boost the number of management accountants to support businesses and public services.

Stephen Flatman, the association’s vice-president of examinations – management accounting, said: “To ensure everyone’s safety and wellbeing, we are happy to share the good news that CIMA students will be able to take their Objective Tests and Case Study exams from their homes and with minimal disruption”.

Its chief executive Andrew Harding, said: “We put our members and students at the heart of everything we do. This change of approach will help our students keep their careers moving and it will, despite the current uncertainty, benefit both the individuals and economy on the long-term.

“Having a growing pool of qualified management accounting professionals with the skills to help guide businesses and public services through the challenging economic times ahead will be increasingly helpful to drive resilience and long-term sustainability.”

More information on exam dates and ways on how to schedule an exam will be confirmed after April 7. The professional body will also send follow-up communications to support students as they transition towards these new arrangements.

For more information about the exams, students can visit CIMA’s website at: https://www.cimaglobal.com/Studying/Student-Coronavirus-COVID-19-exam-FAQs/