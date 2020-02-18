TECH: Hyper growth for ShopBack Malaysia

CASHBACK platform ShopBack said it recorded over 200 per cent growth in 2019.

“Malaysians love cashback savings. To date, our users have earned more than RM60 million worth of cashback. The highest accumulated cashback earnings by a single user currently stands RM69,145.64,” said Eddy Han, Country General Manager of ShopBack Malaysia.

According to Han, Shopback continues to experience hyper growth in the country with data indicating growth of more than 200 per cent in sales as compared to 2018.

Carrying the momentum from 2019, e-commerce sales enabled through ShopBack Malaysia's platform in 2020 has surpassed benchmarks based on the same period last year.

“Before the concept of cashback was popularised in online shopping, it only existed within the credit cards or offline transactions space. ShopBack launched the online rewards model in the form of cashback five years ago, and is currently serving over 2.5 million users.

“In 2019, we experienced a remarkable increase of 150 per cent in users and over 200 per cent in sales. This growth was boosted by the introduction of new verticals such as Online Survey and eWallet, fuelled by our continued fruitful collaborations with our merchants,” added Han.

In line with Shopback’s aspiration of being the first stop for online shopping, the company announced an upgraded browser extension for its desktop users.

Just in time for its 5th anniversary celebration, the ShopBack Button is a browser extension capable of detecting websites that offer cashback through ShopBack when users search for an item. It allows users to activate cashback at the merchant’s site without going through the ShopBack Malaysia website.

The upgraded version now comes with a coupon applier function, where it will automatically scout for all available coupon codes online and apply the code with most discounts for users during checkout too.

For Shopback users, on top of its existing 500 over partner merchants, recently added Dahmakan, OGAWA and sports brand Maxx Sports, it is also looking forward to add a few more later this year including Uniqlo and Apple Online.

Gearing up to ShopBack Malaysia’s 5th Anniversary, Han also revealed a series of offers such as RM50,000 Shopping Spree Giveaway, up to 100 per cent epic cashback vouchers, and a bonus deal exclusive to the ShopBack Button.

“We would like to thank our users for their continuous support, and as a token of our gratitude, we are giving them up to 100 per cent cashback and an all-expense paid shopping spree where five (5) lucky winners will go on a RM10,000 shopping spree experience, on us,” he said.