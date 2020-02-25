TECH: Huawei debuts MatePad Pro 5G

KUALA LUMPUR: Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has announced the global launch of Huawei MatePad Pro 5G.

Sporting a minimalist design, the tablet combines Huawei FullView Display with ultra-narrow 4.9mm bezels surrounding its 10.8-inch 16:10 display which achieve the world’s highest tablet screen-to-body ratio at 90 per cent.

Running EMUI10, the device supports multi-window, multi-screen collaboration and Huawei App Multiplier.

It also supports the Huawei M-Pencil and Smart Magnetic Keyboard, thus driving synergy with PC Mode and new WPS features for maximum productivity.

Powered by Kirin 990 5G flagship SoC with the 7nm+ EUV process, the table is said to be able to deliver better 5G connectivity, performance and battery life.

On top of hardware upgrades, the Huawei MatePad Pro series is also the world’s first tablet to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

The tablet’s micro-curved design ensures a comfortable hold while its magnesium alloy frame keeps the tablet light yet durable.

It utilises a unibody design where antennas are embedded into the middle frame and back panel for a clean and minimalist look.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 5G will be available from June 2020 in selected markets including China mainland, Asia Pacific, EMEA and Latin America., while the MatePad Pro will be available from

April 2020 in selected markets including Asia Pacific, EMEA, Russia, Japan, Latin America.