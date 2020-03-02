TECH: The 'Uber' of education

A husband-and-wife team from Qatar shares how their tutor-matching platform came about, writes Nur Zarina Othman

TUITION has become part and parcel of students’ learning process and many will take extra classes after school to enhance what they learn in school.

However, finding the right tutor can be challenging to many, especially those who want private sessions at home.

Parents may not know if the tutor is qualified or suitable for their children.

Looking at this problem, a husband-and-wife team from Qatar, Haitham Al Haidari and Yasmin Kassem, founded Modaris, an education technology (edtech) startup that uses a data-driven approach to connect students with home tutors no matter where they live.





HOW IT STARTED

The idea for Modaris came up in 2015 after two failed businesses.

“Why not build a platform like Uber, where we connect students with tutors?” thought Haitham.

Together with Yasmin, they built the Modaris platform from the ground up with an initial investment of US$200.

“We began with just five tutors who were our friends. After one month, we started making a profit and we continued growing from there,” says Haitham, who graduated in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University in Qatar.

What started off as a small project turned into a full-time business in 2017 when the couple officially registered Modaris as a company. The duo quickly realised the demand for private tuition. However, the journey was not without challenges.

Back in 2015, when Modaris was first founded, private tutoring was illegal in Qatar. The Qatar government believes that private tutoring was a conflict of interest for teachers, and not in line with government regulations.

“The public wanted private tutors and they will find ways to engage private tutors. The demand was there, so we took the chance and used technology to offer them a solution.

“You can say that we played a part in the (government) legalising private tutoring in Qatar,” says Haitham, reflecting on the days when the platform was first set up.

Husband-and-wife team, Haitham Al Haidari and Yasmin Kassem (left) founded Modaris, an education technology (edtech) startup that uses a data-driven approach to connect students with home tutors.





MALAYSIAN EXPANSION

Today, the platform operates with seven employees operating from Qatar and is available in three other countries. Malaysia is the first country to use the platform outside of Qatar. The other two countries are Australia and Turkey.

"Based on the market research we conducted, Malaysia has high private tutoring demand but there aren’t many solutions to make it easy for people to find private tutors.”

Modaris has grown immensely since it was introduced in Malaysia last year and is currently serving 67 locations.

“At Modaris, we believe the power of data can reshape the education industry. Teachers can identify gaps in the market, while students can accelerate and enrich their learning process.

“All children deserve the best possible education. Our goal is to help them get there by enabling collaboration with the right tutors,” says Yasmin.

Today, Modaris houses more than 8,400 tutors on its platform, lending support to about 16,800 students every month.

It works on a simple subscription model. Tutors pay a monthly, quarterly or annual fee to be featured on the platform. Parents or students seeking tutors on the platform do not have to pay.

“Modaris is a success because there was a gap in the market. We leverage on that to offer a product that people want, and it has grown organically from there. Modaris has won several awards for its innovative tutor matching technology.

On top of being named as one of the Top 100 Start-Ups in Asia by Red Herring, Modaris has also been awarded ICT Exporter of the Year by the Qatar Digital Business Awards 2019. It has also been recognised as one of the top 50 tech companies in the Middle East and North Africa region by the 2019 Internet Conference.

“We wanted Modaris to help tutors, so we created the platform to be data-driven to help tutors understand what students are looking for, and to help them improve their service. This data-driven tutor matching technology secured Modaris’ place as one of the Top 100 Start-Ups in Asia,” says Yasmin, who studied business and entrepreneurship in Lebanon.

The Modaris website offers simple navigation for tutors and parents/students.





AUTOMATION POWER

Seven people may sound like a small team for a company that has presence in four countries. The reason they are able to pull it off is because of automation.

As technology is at the core of what Modaris is all about, the platform serves a lot of people faster, with fewer errors despite operating with a lean workforce.

To Haitham, customer service is very important.

“To be as efficient as possible, most of the customer services are automated. A user will search for a tutor and is then matched with a list of potential tutors. The user will then browse through the profiles and book the tutor he/she wants directly,” explains Haitham.

The booking process takes less than 60 seconds. It is quick and easy, and the user-friendly interface has made the site popular with tutors as well as students.

“We also take pride in our security. Users can be assured that their personal information remains safe, and their contact information will only be shared with the tutor(s) they book,” adds the 29-year-old chief executive officer.

One service introduced to the site recently is dynamic pricing. The first of its kind in the education industry, the pricing service shows tutors the price points for the subjects they teach to ensure tutors charge competitive rates.

“We also use AI technology to analyse subject trends. It takes the average pricing from what other tutors charge, as well as the supply and demand for the subject,” says Haitham.

Reviews are also looked at closely to ensure the tutors listed on Modaris are of a certain standard.

“So the better the tutor is and the more positive comments he/she receives, the more likely he or she will get jobs.

While we don’t actively remove tutors with bad reviews, tutors with poor reviews will not get many tutoring jobs. We don’t interfere with the whole process unless there’s a big problem,” explains Haitham.

Modaris houses more than 8,400 tutors on its platform, lending support to about 16,800 students every month.

As part of the company’s plans, Haitham and his team are looking into automating more features to give more credibility to tutors, including background checks and verifying credentials and teaching skills prior to listing them on the site.

“Our goal is to keep growing, building new things and improving our services. We want to come up with more services that empower tutors, and we want to help students learn,” adds Yasmin.





SHARING KNOWLEDGE

Modaris’ aim is simple: empowering communities. Creating more job opportunities and helping people gain more knowledge have always been the main objectives of the platform.

As Haitham and Yasmin look back at the start of the platform, they are thrilled to see where the platform is today and hope their efforts will continue to bring education closer to those who need it.

“We still remember our first tutor-student match. It was the beginning of our dream. We have grown by leaps and bounds, expanding our initiative to Malaysia, Turkey and Australia,” concludes Haitham.