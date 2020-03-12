TECH: Maxis showcases power of 5G with Samsung Galaxy S20

Maxis is offering the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The phone features 100x Space Zoom and 8K video recording.

The showcase is now at the KLCC Maxis Centre and will be coming soon to the Sunway Pyramid Maxis Centre, both for a one-month period. During this time, customers can also stream videos, play games and check out speed tests on the Maxis 5G network.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Samsung Galaxy S20 series to our family of mobile device offers, with awesome zoom and 8K video functions that are sure to delight photography and videography enthusiasts.

“Beyond the devices and creative miniature art galleries, we also wanted to enable customers to experience the exciting possibilities of 5G, which will dramatically change the way we communicate and experience life. So don’t miss this opportunity to get the first taste of what our future could be like,” said Arjun Varma, Head of Maxis Consumer Business.

Customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G from only RM129 per month on Maxis Zerolution360.