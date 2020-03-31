TECH: Platform for Covid-19 contact tracing

KUALA LUMPUR: Madison Technologies has launched CovCT, an independent contact tracing platform that hopes to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform, which kick-started in Malaysia on March 27, 2020, allows community to practice social responsibility and provides timely data to healthcare practitioners to better assist them to treat potential patients.

With the Movement Control Order (MCO) issued by the Malaysian government to curb the spread of Covid-19, Malaysians are encouraged to stay at home, socially distance themselves, and undergo self-quarantine for 14 days if they have returned from abroad. Only one individual from each household is allowed to leave his or her home to purchase essential items.

During this period, contact tracing is key in controlling the spread of the disease. Though tedious and time consuming, it is necessary to identify individuals to seek care at the fastest speed possible to allow medical intervention or quarantine scenarios.

“We built CovCT in a bid to provide authorities from different countries a solution to gather information on the movement and spread of the virus. If contact tracing is done well, it provides an early indicator of how best to plan and allocate scarce resources such as ICU beds, respirators, and medication,” said Madison Technologies’ CEO, Praburaajan Selvarajan.

He said for a good contact tracing data to be gathered, everyone in their respective communities must do his or her part.

“We designed CovCT as a simple and easy to use system that allows users to enter information as soon as they scan a CovCT QR code at any of the locations that have enlisted on the platform. As more locations come on-board we hope to gather valuable information that could help health authorities across the globe stave off this pandemic,” he said.

The CovCT platform is also designed to protect the safety of all personal data. The data collected will be stored privately and anonymised on the platform and will not be shared with any individuals, businesses or the locations where the users have checked in. Instead, the data will be held in trust until requested by relevant local authorities who will, with their respective contact tracing protocols choose to contact these users.”

Building managements, business owners and even community leaders from across the globe can participate in this movement by registering their venue on the CovCT website, www.covct.org. Upon registration, a CovCT kit will be provided which includes instructions and the unique QR Code poster.

This can be printed and placed around the surrounding area of the registrant’s location. QR codes provided are unique to each location.

For businesses with multiple outlets in various locations, you will need to register all your locations and receive individual CovCT kits.

It is encouraged that the locations ensure all visitors check-in and make any contact tracing effort more manageable for health authorities across the globe.