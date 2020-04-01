TECH: Games and challenges to keep you occupied

MANY of us have a timetable to follow, from working to getting the young ones’ complete their school work. Here are some of the things you can do together (or on your own).

1. To make the most of the Internet, we must be prepared to make smart decisions. One game that can teach you that is Interland. It is an adventure-packed online game that teaches the fundamentals of digital safety and citizenship through hands-on practice. Parents and educators can find additional resources, including a robust classroom curriculum.

Embark on a quest to deny hackers, sink phishers, one-up cyberbullies, outsmart overshares and become a confident explorer online at https://beinternetawesome.withgoogle.com/en_ie/interland





2. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched #SafeHands challenge to promote the importance of handwashing to fight against the spread of Covid-19. Its Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus demonstrated the right way to wash hands. "You too can have safe and clean hands anywhere. Now I am calling on the world to take the WHO Safe Hands challenge to be ready for coronavirus," he said. Let's take up the challenge and share your video with us. Don't forget to tag @bots.nst on Instagram.





3. For gamers why not try this for a change. Plague Inc is a unique mix of high strategy and terrifyingly realistic simulation. It challenges you to strategically spread and evolve diseases. They said the best way to fight your fear is by staring into it. Now you must bring about the end of human history by evolving a deadly, global plague whilst adapting against everything humanity can do to defend itself.





4. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world, Dettol launched a TikTok challenge called “Join hands with Dettol and take the #HandWashChallenge to spread awareness on how to wash hands!”. TikToKers, what are you waiting for? We challenge you.





5. This one is a bit tricky. This is a “real” game called Foldit. What? Foldit is a game about folding proteins. It gives citizen scientists the chance to help curb the coronavirus outbreak — or at least get the ball rolling.

The developers of Foldit released a new set of puzzle specifically dedicated to Covid-19 called “Coronavirus Spike Protein Binder Design”. Foldit was created by University of Washington researchers with the intent of using gamers’ tireless compulsion to solve problems to help scientific innovation. In Foldit, the player folds protein structures to create new ones, furthering understanding of different protein chains. “The more we know about how certain proteins fold, the better new proteins we can design to combat the disease-related proteins and cure the diseases”.

For those who think they can, why not fold it here: https://fold.it/portal/