Showbiz: Emma Maembong weds pilot

KUALA LUMPUR: After much speculation, actress Emma Maembong has tied the knot with pilot Muhammad Shazli Azhar in a closed ceremony held at a venue in Damansara Heights earlier today.

In a press statement, their solemnisation was conducted by Federal Territory assistant marriage registrar Mohammad Akmal Abdul Aziz, with Emma’s father, Ismail Embong as her wali (legal guardian).

The 27-year-old artiste whose real name is Fatimah Rohani, was presented with RM2,000 cash and a copy of the Quran as wedding dowry, including five trays of wedding gifts from Muhammad Shazli, 32.

The newlyweds Emma and Muhammad Shazli. NSTP/Zaidi Mohamad

“Alhamdulillah, my dream is realised today. Seeing that today’s date is an auspicious number, we decided to make it even more special by having our solemnisation ceremony today.

“Although everything seems to happen very fast, I believe in fate, and feel blessed to have this union on this day,” she said.

Emma also hopes to begin this new chapter of her life a beautiful journey which will enrich both their lives as a married couple.

She added that they first met at a birthday celebration of actress Uqasha Senrose in 2017, but did not expect that the casual chit-chat they had that day would lead to a more serious relationship.

The ceremony, attended by 300 guests made up of family members and close friends, also saw fellow celebrities like Mawar Rashid, Alvin Chong, Aprena Manrose and Oktovia Manrose.