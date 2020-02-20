Showbiz: Ashraf only did light exercise that night, says fitness trainer

KUALA LUMPUR: The late actor Ashraf Sinclair may have been involved in High-Intensity Interval Training (HITT) but he never over-exerted himself.

Ashraf's fitness trainer Oka Tripambudi said that the 40-year-old's death last Tuesday came as a shock to him.

In a news report yesterday, Oka said that Ashraf underwent HITT at his gymnasium at 7.30pm last Monday and looked normal.

"He always did HITT at his own pace, and spent an hour and a half at the gym. He was in good spirits as usual, it was always a pleasure to train him, he was very cooperative," said Oka.

Oka added that Ashraf did not have a fixed exercise routine, and only visited the gym when he was free.

"We've been doing HITT since 2012 and have been great friends since then. Losing him so suddenly has shocked and saddened me," said Oka.

Ashraf, who was married to top Indonesian singer and actress Bunga Citra Lestari since 2008, died in his sleep at 4.51am.

The Gol & Gincu, Proksi and J2: J Resolusi star was buried at the San Diego Hills Memorial Park Cemetery in Karawang near Jakarta, Indonesia after Asar prayers on Tuesday.