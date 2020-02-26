Showbiz: WayV fans enraged by trainer's 'Covid-19 joke'

KUALA LUMPUR: With the number of patients rising above the 80,000 mark and the death toll going over 2,600, the Covid-19 outbreak is a sensitive topic for many around the world.

A trainer for Chinese K-Pop group WayV has recently come under fire for apparently posting an insensitive entry on his Instagram account.

According to Koreaboo, the person had uploaded a picture that featured a signed copy of the group's album, Take Over The Moon.

But what got fans riled up was his caption for the China-based unit of the South Korean boy group NCT.

It read: "Even the Coronavirus can’t stop them.”

The trainer also included a fire emoji at the end of the sentence to further stress his point.

But fans were offended by the post and expressed their anger online.

One wrote: "It’s a nasty joke. I don't know why people always make light of these situations. There have been so many deaths. "

Another said: "How can someone not understand the seriousness of a widely spreading disease that’s claiming lives everywhere? He's got no other topic to joke about?"

Following the barrage of negative comments, the trainer of the 7-member music outfit has since deactivated his Insta account.

On a lighter note, Koreaboo also reported that fellow sub-unit group, NCT 127, has got fans excited with the announcement of new tour dates in the US.

Its agency, SM Entertainment, announced yesterday that the group will be heading to America for its Neo City – The Awards tour.

There will be six concerts across the country, beginning with a Madison Square Garden show in New York City on June 5.

The group is also set to release its new album, NCT #127 Neo Zone, on March 6.