Showbiz: Dani's circles of change

Singer-songwriter Dani Komari tells what motivates her to compose and perform

CIRCLES are Dani Komari’s favourite shapes. To her, they represent a reality close to her heart — all of us have our ups and downs in life, for life is like a circle.

Not surprisingly, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter, whose full name is Danisa Komari Mohan, has named her debut single Circles.

She wrote and composed the song in 2018, and recorded it in her drummer’s studio in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, last year.

“It was released on Nov 22, with a music video on the way,” says Dani in a recent interview.

Circles was mastered at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell who has worked his magic on many of the world’s best-known artistes, including The Beatles, Iggy Azalea, Queen, Dido, Eric Clapton, The Who, Lana Del Rey, and The Rolling Stones.

“Circles can mean many things, depending on the listener. But when I was writing this song, I was dealing with changes from living with family to living alone. I had just chosen to become independent.”

Pouring out her feelings into song has always been a form of therapy for Dani.

“It is primarily about the reality that we may be up or down at different periods of our life,” she says.

Circles is the fourth song she has written but her first single to be launched.

“I began writing my own songs during my mid-teens, and to date I have come up with six. Three others have been put to music by my band members — If You Stay, My Time and Goodbye Moon.”

She hopes to launch two more singles — Goodbye Moon and If You Stay — later this year.

Dani is also a teacher. “For the last four years, I’ve been teaching science and mathematics to Myanmar refugee children at a learning centre that caters for them. It is located in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, and it has 80 children.”

Dani has also emceed several entertainment showcases and mini concerts over the last three years. The best known among them is the Publika Jazz Festival which was held in 2018 and 2019.

While Dani is known to express herself in a soulful, jazzy manner in nightspots like Alexis, Ril’s and Bobo KL, she was first exposed to singing in religious classes.

“I was then a precocious 8-year-old, singing worship songs. Later, when I reached my teens, I became a fan of Avril Lavigne. That’s when I picked up my brother’s guitar — whenever he was at school or socialising with his friends,” she recalls.

From punk music, Dani went on to discover rock — and finally jazz and blues. She eventually picked the latter genre as it made her feel whole.

Dani started performing in nightspots at 25. Initially singing on her own, she eventually formed her own band with mutual friends.

Besides drummer Jerry, there is bassist Ashton, guitarist Nik, keyboardist Chow, trumpeter Pako and saxophonists Apit, Faris and Wan (who is a substitute horn player).

“At first I called my band Dani, but as of last year we’ve been known as Dani And The Nightshades. And all of us share a great love of bluesy, jazzy and soulful music by Etta James, Nina Simone, Billie Holliday and Amy Winehouse.”

The second of three siblings, Dani learnt the keyboard when she was 10 and the guitar when she was 16.

Besides being a regular at Klang Valley nightspots, Dani recently performed at the Iskandar Puteri Jazz Festival and the Johor Baru International Arts Festival.

“At the Iskandar Puteri Jazz Festival 2018, I was honoured to perform with Robin Banerjee. To date, he has been the biggest international musician I’ve shared the stage with,” she says.

As for local musicians and singers, Dani has performed alongside pianist Michael Veerapen, drummer Lewis Pragasam and singer Dasha Logan.

Dani says a career in music was not her childhood dream.

“I initially wanted to become an interior designer because of my love for art. Music was merely a hobby.”

Growing up in Puchong, Selangor, Dani first pursued a diploma in psychology at Segi College in Subang Jaya and then a degree in Business and Psychology at Monash University, but she left in her final semester due to unforseen circumstances.

She worked as a content writer in an advertising company for three months, and interned at an online radio station for another three, before deciding on a singing career in 2015.

“I gave this move much thought and I’m happy that my parents are okay with it. It’s always best to do what you love rather than stick to a job that does not give you satisfaction.”

She draws inspiration for songwriting from life.

“While I write from the heart, I always make my lyrics vague, and open to multiple interpretations. I like it that music lovers come to different conclusions on the meanings behind my songs,” she says

Dani sees songs as art pieces that can be admired from different angles. She has only performed live in English but hopes to record in Malay, preferably duets with popular singers.

“I would love to circle East Asia and Southeast Asia. The region is a gold mine of blues and jazz talent and joining regional music festivals gives me the opportunity to meet and learn from many talented people.”

Dani will perform at Bobo KL on March 27 and 28.

