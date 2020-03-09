Showbiz: Empowered night of comic relief

MALAYSIA’S very own Queen of Comedy, Joanne Kam Poh Poh, is back with another blistering showcase of laughter.

This time she’s brought some international comediennes to spice up the hilarious experience with loads of female empowerment to boot.

The trio of sassy, boisterous and extremely funny ladies are Singaporean talent Sharul Channa, Yumi Nagashima from Japan and India’s Aditi Mittal.

Touted as the first ever Queens of Asia Comedy Special show in Kuala Lumpur, the live event is set to take place this Friday (March 13) at the HGH Convention Centre in Sentul.

Produced by Kam, and presented by Deromp Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd, this will be the first time the fantabulous four shares the stage together for a roaring night of notorious mirth and merriment.

According to Kam, “Comedy scenes not only in Malaysia but the world over remained male-dominated for the longest time. Male comics were the main features of comedy shows while female comics were restricted to add-on roles merely to fill in gaps.”

She adds: “However, in the last few years, the comedy scene has witnessed a number of female comedians stealing the limelight and winning hearts all over the world.”

“2020 is a year to celebrate women and their achievements and my aim is to do my part to amplify this through an empowering showcase of Asia’s top comedy queens performing on one stage for the first time ever, in conjunction with International Woman's Month.”

Born in Johor and raised in Penang, Kam has tirelessly been a mainstay in the local comedy scene since her early days at KL’s first cabaret club, the Boom Boom Room, in the 1990s.

The versatile 40-something entertainer has also been a writer, a radio announcer, an actress and has dabbled in theatre.

Her stage credits include Life Sdn Bhd 2, Broken Bridges, Broadway Parodieslah, The Good Body, Taming Of The Shrew and Romantic Fools.

Comedy remains her main mode of expression though that has garnered her legions of fans via her own productions that have been sold out affairs.

From her first theatre cabaret musical, called Kam… In Your Face, which she produced, co-wrote and also starred in, to her gut-busting Super Kam & The League of Extraordinary Femmes show, Kam has certainly been on a roll.

Strangely enough, the single mother to a teenage daughter has said in a previous interview that she’s “actually quite shy, but people don’t believe that.”

Below, the country’s inimitable diva of delightful laughter talks more about empowerment, comedy and her upcoming show.

What’s your personal definition of female empowerment?

It’s someone who is able to able to live her life fearlessly, someone who supports other women and is passionate about life.

Somebody who is not afraid to fail and learn from those failures.

What do female comedians have that the males don't?

A vagina… The fact that we are women, that already in itself is a huge difference.

We can talk about things that men cannot, for example, period (menses), being pregnant or life views from the female perspective.

What’s been the best thing for you about being a comedian so far and doing your shows?

It’s traveling to other countries to do comedy where nobody has heard of me and, just by going on the merit of my jokes, have audiences respond with laughter.

I performed in Queanbayen in Canberra Australia recently and had a whole theatre of people in stitches. Ninety per cent of them have never even been to Kuala Lumpur or Malaysia.

So that to me is the best thing about being a comedian, that you can make people laugh anywhere in the world.

You’re known for your risque approach to your comedic style. How far can you push the boundaries?

I push as much as I can. The boundary I give myself with jokes is that it needs to be in good taste.

As long as it’s not too extreme and people’s responses are positive and they laugh out loud, then it’s good enough.

What's your process like for coming up with material?

I like to live my experiences and then write them into jokes. Sometimes going away for a while helps with the process.

Sometimes it’s coming up with stories that are trending. The best is to constantly be in the know of what is happening around you.

With the rise of YouTube and Netflix, many can actually catch a variety of stand up shows now. Do you feel that you have to up your game even further now that there's more competition out there?

I don’t think there is competition. My videos are also on YouTube. I actually learn a lot from Netflix comedy specials.

I remember watching Nannette by Hanna Gatsby and also Homecoming by Hassan Minaj and learned new ways of storytelling by watching them.

It gave me inspiration enough to develop a new way of telling my jokes and story for my one-woman show, La La Lian, which came out two years ago.

If anything, it helped me to up my game as well. So it’s never a competition but more of an inspiration.

(From left) Singaporean talent Sharul Channa, Yumi Nagashima from Japan and India’s Aditi Mittal are the trio of sassy, boisterous and extremely funny ladies who will bring on the torrents of laughter with Joanne Kam at the Queens of Asia Comedy Special show.

You have three other funny ladies on your upcoming show. How did you come to know them and why did you select them for this gig?

I have worked with Sharul Channa since 2015 and she is my comedy soul sister. We even share the same birthday, Dec 8.

We are very much alike – fiery and in your face and she will always have my respect and my heart.

Aditi Mittal was in Melbourne last year the same time I was and though I didn’t meet her there I was with other Indian comedians who were performing in the same festival.

So when I was looking for female comedians within the region to perform here in KL, her profile and name came up and I got connected to her and the rest is history.

I was also very impressed with her strong feminist message in her acts as well. Such a powerhouse and it is truly an honour to have her on our show.

Yumi Nagashima is like the new rock star of comedy. Everyone kept telling me about her so I checked her video out and sought her out personally.

I think she brings a nice combination to our group and kind of brings out the zest in our special cocktail as well.

With the whole #MeToo movement happening in the world, some men are now afraid to approach women. What are your thoughts? Should they be scared of your show?

Not at all. We love MEN! Men should not be scared to come to our show, this is not a male bashing showcase.

When it comes to men approaching women, it’s not the approach that is wrong, it is how you approach us. For example, if you ask a lady to go back to your room to have a drink – it is fine. If you ask her to go back to your room to have a drink while rubbing your manhood – then it’s not FINE!

What can the audience expect with this particular show?

Lots of fun! All four comedians have different styles and their jokes and stories are very universal. We can expect lots of empowering messages through laughter, not only for women but men can also learn a thing or two while enjoying the ladies.

Your message for the ladies out there in conjunction with International Woman's Month in March?

Be brave, be fearless, be genuine, be empathetic, be supportive, be inspiring but most importantly be a Woman, be You.

What else can fans look forward to from you for the rest of 2020?

I am working on a pop up show club to do a Boom Boom Room reunion show with Berlin Bar.

Towards the end of the year, Super Kam Returns (my own Malaysian brand of all female comedians).

Also, another international TV show – but its P&C for now so I cannot tell you more!

Queens of Asia Comedy Special

When: March 13, 8.30pm

Where: HGH Convention Centre Sentul, Jalan Peach Avenue, Sentul, KL

Ticket: RM80, RM130, RM180 and RM300

Visit https://QOA.qtic.my or WhatsApp +60102700172 for tickets and further details.