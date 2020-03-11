Showbiz: Goo Hara's mum claiming inheritance despite abandoning her at age 8

KUALA LUMPUR: The family of deceased Korean singer and actress Goo Hara is currently engaged in a legal dispute over her inheritance.

According to Soompi, the idol’s elder brother, Goo Ho In, has filed a lawsuit against their estranged mother for a ruling on the division of the K-Pop star’s inheritance.

Apparently, her mother, who had abandoned them as children, has appointed legal representatives in a move to acquire 50 per cent of the inheritance by claiming that she is Hara’s direct ancestor.

The former member of South Korean girl group Kara committed suicide in her home in Seoul last November at the age of 28, after battling severe depression due to cyber-bullying.

Hara’s father had apparently given his own 50 per cent share of the inheritance to Ho In, which means that the conflict is now solely between her brother and mother.

A representative of the deceased celeb’s father had explained that after the mother had left the young children, he had to travel all over the country to make ends meet and support the two siblings. Hara was eventually cared for by her grandmother, aunt and brother.

In an interview with SBS, Ho In said that their mother had left home and cut off contact with them when he was in fourth grade (aged 10) while Hara was in second grade (8).

When the children needed the care and affection of their parents, they spent their school years relying on each other instead, since their father was away most of the time to support them financially.

Apparently, Hara’s mother had given up her parental rights and custody back in 2006. But Ho In added that she had attended his sister’s funeral and insisted on appearing as the family’s chief mourner.

“The family stopped her, so she caused a disturbance. She was holding her phone in an unnatural way, and it turned out that she was filming a video with it. It seemed like she was collecting evidence, so we took away the phone and deleted the video.”

“Two days after the funeral, I was contacted about an issue with my sister’s real estate. When I went there, there were two people who described themselves as my mother’s lawyers. That’s when I thought, ‘Ah, she’s appointed lawyers to go after Hara’s inheritance.’ I felt very betrayed,” he said.

SBS had also revealed photos of alleged diary entries written by Hara in 2016, where she apparently expressed how she was struggling with missing her mother, as well as how much she wanted love, attention and warmth.

Ho In added: “Hara and I were abandoned by our mother, and so we grew up scarred. Maybe that’s why Hara kept wanting to be loved. She wanted to keep being loved by her fans too and so it was even harder for her.”

“I’m upset that the person who’s the reason why Hara had such a hard time is now claiming to be her real mother, when Hara’s not even here now. I can’t even stand it when the words ‘I’m Hara’s mom’ come out of her mouth.”

Apparently, their father had given up his portion of the inheritance to Ho In because he was sorry for spending his whole life working and being unable to carry out his role as a parent to his children.