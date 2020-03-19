Showbiz: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate US$1mil to Covid-19 patients 

KUALA LUMPUR: The seriousness of the outspread of Covid-19 has triggered Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and his actress wife Blake Lively reach out to help — by donating US$1 million (RM4.4 million) to the less privileged patients of the deadly virus.

In a latest posting on his Instagram, the 43-year-old star wrote: “Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families.

“Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA.”

Reynolds also called out to others to help make donations to similar charity organisations.

“If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

The Canada-born artiste actor also reminded his fans and followers to mind their health and provide moral support to others.

“Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”