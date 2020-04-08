Showbiz: Viewers' great feedback for political thriller delights Vanidah

KUALA LUMPUR: Versatile actress Vanidah Imran may be on her way for another Best Actress award, judging by fan feedback for her latest role as a politician.

The 47-year-old actress is currently starring in the country's first political thriller Daulat which recently began screening on Iflix. She plays an ambitious politician named Suri who believes that the "ends justify the means".

Vanidah, in a tweet yesterday, revealed that Netizens heap loads of praise for the film directed by Imran Sheikh, and she hardly expected it.

"So thankful for Netizens' comments and feedback, hardly expected it. It's a film about politics, and at first I thought viewers were not ready for it.

"However, I've been proven wrong, they're more open-minded now. This will open a new space in the film industry," said Vanidah, whose name trended at number one on Twitter in Malaysia yesterday.

When asked about her role as Suri, Vanidah said that it was very challenging, and she had to do a lot of homework such as observing how politicians communicated with their supporters.

"I had to really understand their way of thinking. Only then could I become Suri," said Vanidah, who was coached by veteran actress Fatimah Abu Bakar and Imran.

Netizens who watched Daulat congratulated Vanidah for a job well done, and prayed that she would win film awards for her role as Suri.

"Oh my God! The storyline is so familiar yet the ending still manages to grab you. Well done Vanidah Imran and the cast," said Mariana.

"A great film with so much potential. It deserves sequels. 10 out of 10. Vanidah you are amazing!" said Adila.

"Good and commendable film. Vanidah should win an award for her great acting," said Zain.

Daulat also stars Rashidi Ishak, Tony Eusoff, Cristina Suzanne Stockstill and Jasmine Suraya Chin.