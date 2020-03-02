Three Covid-19 cases at Pantai Hospital

PANTAI Hospital Kuala Lumpur has confirmed three cases of Covid-19 at the hospital.

The first case is a 41-year-old Japanese female who recently travelled to Indonesia. She is Malaysia’s 24th case.

The patient was admitted to Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur on Feb 20 for gastrointestinal symptoms including fever and dehydration. Her symptoms evolved and the attending consultant called for a Covid-19 test on Feb 26. She was promptly transferred to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for further treatment and monitoring and tested positive the next day.

Immediately on Feb 26, the hospital shut down all affected rooms and wards and disinfected the areas thoroughly in accordance to stringent infection control guidelines.

All staff and patients who had been in contact with the Japanese patient were contact traced and placed under quarantine, with Covid-19 tests carried out on them. All have tested negative to date, except for a student nurse and a patient who was sharing the same room as the Japanese patient.

The student nurse, who is the country’s 27th case, was in contact with the Japanese patient on Feb 21 and 22. As the patient did not fulfil the criteria of Covid-19 at that point, the nurse was not required to put on protective personal equipment (PPE).

The student nurse was later admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur on Feb 29. All staff and patients who had been in contact with the student nurse have been contact traced and placed under quarantine. Preliminary Covid-19 tests on them have been negative and their condition will continue to be monitored.

The third patient is the country’s 29th case. She is a 35-year-old Malaysian who was in a shared room with the Japanese patient. She tested positive on Feb 29 and is now in an isolation ward at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur is complying fully with guidelines from the Ministry of Health on the prevention of Covid-19.

The hospital is practising multiple preventive measures including limiting entry points to the hospital and checking the temperature and symptoms of everyone who comes to the hospital.

As such, clinical services at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur are not affected and patients can continue with their existing care plans.