JOM GO: Jeju Island on foot

Take on the Jeju Olle Trails if you want to see, feel and experience the real Jeju Island, writes Zalina Mohd Som

FEELING gung-ho that I finally get to hike the Jeju Olle Trails, I’ve come prepared with waterproof hiking boots, hiking pants, trekking pole and a daypack complete with down jacket, hydration pack and energy bars.

What about these walking trails in Jeju Island, South Korea, that get me excited?

A few years ago, I watched a documentary on walking trails of the world, which mostly featured pilgrim walks like those in Europe and South America.

Then there was a mention of a walking trail in Jeju Island, inspired by the famous Camino de Santiago in Spain.

If Camino de Santiago had an influence on the Jeju trail, I should check it out.

THE TRAIL HEAD

Exhausted and stressed out by the rat race in Seoul, journalist Myung Sook Suh took a break to recharge. She signed up for a walking holiday at Camino de Santiago.

Coming back rejuvenated, Suh, who was impressed and inspired by the trip, decided to create a similar hiking trail back home in Jeju Island.

She got help from a group of friends and they embarked on a project of discovering and creating hiking routes on the island.

The group opened the first trail — Olle Trail Route 1 — in September 2007. After a few routes, the group became bigger and received support and assistance from the local government.

She founded the Jeju Olle Foundation, a non-profit organisation that operates and manages the Jeju Olle Trail with private donations, corporate sponsorships and souvenir sales without government subsidies or admission fees.

The blue and orange arrows way-markers are strategically placed along the Olle Trail Routes.

Today, Jeju Olle Trails are made up of 21 routes that follow the coastline of Jeju Island, and another five routes on nearby islands. Together, these 26 routes total 425km.

The routes go through villages, coastal forest and farms, and pass fishing ports, scenic sandy beaches and dramatic rocky coasts.

In Jeju dialect, “Olle” refers to a narrow pathway that is connected from a street to the front gate of a house. And Jeju Olle becomes a trail that connects the island to the world and vice versa.

ON THE TRAILS

On the day we’re scheduled to hit our first Olle Trail, I have left my trekking pole in the hotel room. “Let see how it goes today. I may not even need the pole,” I told myself.

We head for Olle Trail Route 7, the route that is centred in and around Seogwipo, the second largest city on Jeju Island and which sits on a volcanic coastline in the south.

Graded as medium, the route stretches 14.7km, going along the coast before ending at Soesokkak Estuary at the mouth of Hyodoncheon Stream.

However, we walk only for 2km before we hop on our bus at the parking lot near the Oedolgae Rock formations.

This walk is more like a stroll on a beautifully-paved path that lines the coastline, but in some parts, it takes on the tarmac road that leads to a residential area that has gardens and farms.

Olle Trail Route 7-1 takes hikers inland to explore Soegwipo City, traversing Seogwipo Eco Park and Seogwipo-si Park.

The route branches inland towards the city, taking walkers to the city’s famous parks, residential areas and Seogwipo Port.

Some say the coastline of Route 7 is the most beautiful of them all. But I prefer Routes 14 and 15 in the west.

Though we walk only 5km from Hyeopjae Beach to a lunch stop in a village in Hallim-ro, the trail has all the attractions that Jeju has to offer. From a sandy beach that stretches 20m out to sea, the trail takes on a narrow path that leads to a village before going back along the coast.

Still in the west, Routes 12 and 13 are another favourite, even though I don’t walk the whole distance of each route, just like in the previous trails.

But our 3km walk in this route is nothing short of spectacular as it takes us from the rocky lava shore up to a 90m-tall oreum.

The trail has a vast field of silvergrass on one side and small islets floating on the East China Sea on the other side. The setting sun behind the islets tops of the view.

THE VERDICT

Jeju Olle Trails are for those who want to see, feel and experience Jeju, but not through typical tourist attractions, and have control of their explorations.

They only need to invest in transport to take them to and from the trails, food, walking shoes and sunblock.It is not for hardcore hikers or mountain climbers who look for challenge and adventure.

The stats reports for the Olle Trails walks from my Garmin Fenix 6S show that my heart rate averaged between 120 and 130 beats per minute, and the highest elevation I hiked was only 132m. So, yes, my trekking pole never left my luggage at the hotel room.

It was my mistake expecting so much from the trails, but the length of the walks we did in a day and the beautiful sights pacified me.

I may come back just to climb the 1,950m-high Hallasan Mountain in the centre of the island, which is the highest peak in South Korea. Maybe then I finally get to use my trekking pole in Jeju Island

OFF THE TRAILS

MOST visitors coming to Jeju Island for its Olle Trails would pair their walks with the island’s places of interest, which can be right at the end of the trail, or way off the trail. Either way, these attractions are distinctively “Jeju-an” and worth checking.

OREUM

Oreum is a word in the Jeju dialect referring to volcanic cones in a main volcano crater. There are more than 360 oreums, mostly located inland and revolving around Hallasan Mountain. Like the dol hareubang (the rock statues that are considered to be gods offering protection and fertility), oreums are a symbol of Jeju Island. To locals, oreums are a sacred site for folk religion, so it’s normal to find traces of ancestral worship rituals. It is only logical that locals make an oreum the centre for villages. One popular oreum is the Saebyeol Oreum (520m above sea level), 25km from Jeju City. The oreum is famed for its sunset viewing spot. The silvergrass field that covers most of its ground, from the base to the peak, adds a sense of romance to the whole place.

SEOGWIPO NATURAL RECREATION FOREST

About a 40-minute drive from Seogwipo-si is the Seogwipo Natural Recreation Forest, a recreational forest designed to resemble the mountains and forests of Jeju. Standing at an elevation of 700m, the temperature at the forest is usually 10°C lower than Seogwipo-si. The boardwalks that encircle the forest present different views of flora and fauna and different levels of difficulties and distances. The forest is home to wild animals like roe deer, chipmunks and white-bellied woodpeckers.

JEJU OSULLOC TEA MUSEUM AND INNISFREE JEJU HOUSE

Off the Jeju Olle Trail Course 14-1 is Jeju’s must-see attraction, the Jeju Osulloc Tea Museum, opposite the Seokwang tea fields. South Korea’s first tea museum opened almost 20 years ago. It is listed in the top 10 museums of the world by Designboom, the world’s most popular online magazine for architecture, art, and design, for the scenery in and outside the museum. In the same compound is the Innisfree Jeju House, a flagship store and cafe that not only offers shopping opportunities and healthy food, but also interactive activities like soap-making using the cosmetic brand’s ingredients from Jeju.

BEACHES

Despite its rocky coastline, Jeju won’t be complete without beautiful white beaches. And since Jeju Olle Trails go around the yam-shaped island, your chances of stumbling on beautiful beaches are high. Among the popular beach cafes are the Woljeongri Beach, the Hamdeok Beach and the Handam Beach. Woljeongri Beach is another beautiful stop in Olle Trail 20. It is known for its scenery, white sand and emerald ocean. Near the beach, a stretch of beautiful cafes line the streets. Along Olle Trail 19 is Hamdeok Beach, which, like Woljeongri, is home to hipster cafes and restaurants. One of them is Cafe Delmoondo, which has stunning views. Another beach cafe is Bomnal Cafe located at Handam Beach, which is part of Olle Trail 16. The cafe is popular for being the filming locale of TV drama

Warm And Cozy and also its unique charm.

WRIST TRACKER

My silver-and-black band has two faces to fit my work and play modes. At work, my Garmin Fenix 6S takes on the Organic watch face that has a girly, fun-looking artwork.

But when I’m in a play mode, either on my regular Saturday trekking or on my daily runs, it goes on tracking mode.

Styled to fit smaller wrists, the watch features an always-on 30mm display that is bordered with silver stainless steel bezel.

A case measuring 42mm and weighing 61g, it is the smallest watch in Garmin’s Fenix lineup.

Fenix 6S is loaded with features for indoor and outdoor sports, and adventures like Sports Apps, ClimbPro Feature and Multi-GNSS Support.

While there are many apps and features in it, I like these the most:

• A non touch-screen face, which means there is no accidental change on my watch face. The touch-screen feature is replaced with five sturdy buttons for light, scroll up and down, go back and enter.

• An always-on display. Just like a normal watch.

• Long battery life. The battery can last for more than two weeks and that’s with regular tracking on my runs and weekend hikes.

Key features:

■30mm display

■42mm case size, 61g

■240 x 240 pixel

■Six data fields

■20mm strap

■Nine days smartwatch

■25-hour GPS

■50-hour Max Battery tracking

■Pulse Ox, altimeter, barometer, compass

■Heart rate, VO2 Max

■TOPO mapping

PICTURES BY ZALINA MOHD SOM