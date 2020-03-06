JOM Stay: At the art of this boutique hotel

Located smack in the heart of the Bukit Bintang Shopping District, Wolo Kuala Lumpur delights with its minimalist decor and art installations, writes Zalina Mohd Som

THE area is not foreign to me. I know the ever-busy Bukit Bintang intersection like the back of my hand. There’s the iconic McDonald’s Bukit Bintang — the first “Mekdi” outlet in Malaysia — located just across another icon, the hard-to-miss green building that’s Lot 10 Mall.

Then there’s Bangunan Yayasan Selangor, where I spent four months working as a canteen helper while waiting for my SPM results.

Over the years, Bukit Bintang Shopping District, as it’s commercially known now, has always been one of my favourite hangouts for shopping or just to lepak.

Wolo Kuala Lumpur stands tall next to Gate E of Bukit Bintang MRT Station

But I cannot mentally place Wolo Kuala Lumpur among those familiar landmarks of Bukit Bintang.

“Just to let you know that since Wolo targets travellers, there is no car park. Its entrance is right next to the Bukit Bintang MRT entrance,” goes a Whatsapp message.

It only confuses me more as I’m not familiar with the MRT stations in the area.

Thankfully, another message pops up: “If you are taking the MRT, take Gate E of the Bukit Bintang MRT. You will come out right next to Wolo.”

I religiously follow this instruction.

NEW OLD BUILDING

A turn after I come out of Gate E and there it is — Wolo Kuala Lumpur, standing majestically at the corner of Jalan Bukit Bintang and Jalan Sultan Ismail intersection.

The red-brick building looks like the iconic Sultan Abdul Samad Building but minus the signature keyhole arches. Its main tall doors face the corner while a side door fronts the busy Ain Arabia, more commonly known as the Arab Street of KL.

Ah, no wonder my memory cannot register this building. It was not there when I frequented the area in my younger days.

“It used to be an office building but was given a facelift that fits the concept of Wolo. Almost every design in this hotel has its own meaning and they’re not just art,” I’m told.

The lobby of Wolo Kuala Lumpur is kept simple but stylish

Inspired by the capital’s rich history and culture, centrepieces and art installations in the boutique hotel are created to mimic the city’s landscape, vibrant life and colourful cultures.

Take the lobby, for instance. At a glance, there’s nothing much, only two counters and two long benches.

The “emptiness” is fortified by the generous flood of bright light, thanks to the high three-centred arch windows and the high ceiling.

But after a while, you’ll appreciate the bare lobby as only then will you pay attention to the art beauties that lie within.

The long bench you’re sitting on is an art piece titled Where Land and Rivers Meet which translates into “muddy confluence”.

In front of you, the two counters where guests do their check-in and out are actually art pieces designed by Royal Selangor, the country’s finest pewtersmith. They represent the metal bora used for extracting precious minerals that the city was rich in.

Look up to the high ceiling and you’ll see a huge hanging art installation. Designed by Jon Reading, the downside up ceiling pendant is a fun reimagining of the Golden Triangle’s topography — down or up, up or down.

My favourite is the one decorating a wall at the dim lift lobby. With one bright light shining directly at it, every detail of the artwork by Anniketyni Madian shines through.

SLEEPLESS NIGHT

Room with a view. To have the legendary Lot 10 Mall watching over you while you sleep is quite surreal

Bedtime for me is usually 10pm but I know it will be hard to fall asleep. Not that there’s anything wrong with the room. In fact, my Copper room is perfect and dreamy. It’s just that there are too many things happening outside (read: food, shopping and even a late-night movie) that I don’t mind sacrificing my sleep.

My room is dim but the hotel must have picked dim lighting as its concept. Except for some dashes of rich copper and bright colours, the room follows a black theme.

But I’m not complaining. I love the room — it’s chic and modern and it has everything that I need for the one-night stay. Anyway, who needs bright indoor lighting when there are flickering lights from Lot 10 and the traffic outside.

FAST FACTS

WOLO Kuala Lumpur

Corner of Jalan Bukit Bintang and Jalan Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

TEL 03-2719 1333

EMAIL[email protected]

WEBSITE wolohotel.com.my

STAY 137 stylishly designed rooms categorised as Copper room without window, Gold room with window, Platinum suite with king-sized bed and WOLO suite with two king-sized beds

EAT There are three F&B outlets within the property — WOLO Graph, Mr Chew's Chino Latino Bar and restaurant and Starbucks Reserve at Bukit Bintang Junction. However, WOLO Graph is the only one that is owned and run by the hotel. This is where the buffet breakfast is served for the staying-in guests.

DO For tourists, there’s nothing much to do in the hotel. The hotel only has WOLO Graph event space which can be turned up into pop-up cooking island and meeting rooms.

GO Out, of course! The hotel sits in the heart of Bukit Bintang Shopping district. If the area is still not enough to quench the exploring thirst, Bukit Bintang MRT station is right next to the hotel.

HIGHS Location.

LOWS No parking.

Pictures by Zalina Mohd Som