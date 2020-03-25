JOM: Online MCO freebies and promotions up for grab

WE’VE survived half of the 14-day Movement Control Order (MCO) and it seems that everyone is doing their part in minimising the spread of Covid-19 by staying indoor. As you while away your day online, why not check out these freebies and promotion.





1. GET ORGANISED WITH PHOTOBOOK

You’ve shot over 1,000 photos in your previous family holiday but haven’t found the time to sit down and organised those precious moments. Now’s the time to do so!

Photobook is offering 75% off when you transform your digital photos into a photo book. Not only that, you will also stand a chance to a RM500 Klook voucher (to be used when you book for your next holiday). Just punch in the code “STAYATHOME75” before you check out on the Photobook website or its mobile app. The promo is valid untill March 31.

For details, visit www.pbww.org/KLOOKxPhotobookPromo or www.photobook.com.my/





2. BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM WITH THE COOL JUICE

The awesome crew at The Cool Juice is giving out 1,000 bottles of free juices (C-Booster and Summer Glo) daily, so that all of us can stay healthy and strong enough to fight Covid-19.

On top of that, customers can enjoy 50% off on all its other awesome products during MCO. Key in this code “FIGHTCOVID19” to enjoy the offer. However, free juices are only available in Klang Valley but with a RM5 delivery fee is applicable). Visit https://thecooljuice.com.my/product/free-juice-package/ to redeem.





3. FREE e-BOOKS FOR THE BOOKWORMS

Running out of reading materials at home? Worry not. Head over to the official website of Perpustakaan Negara Malaysia (PNM) to access over 10,600 ebooks, 500 audiobooks and other read-along titles. There are also Marvel comics and other titles by international bestsellers.

The best thing is, you can borrow up to 10 titles at one time with a one-week loan per book. Visit https://pnm.overdrive.com/ for more info.





4 . FREE AUDIOBOOKS FROM AUDIBLE

Just like PNM, Audible is offering hundreds of audiobook titles to the public for free. The free books range from children-friendly titles to adult tiles. All the titles can be accessed through desktop, laptop, mobile or tablet. To access to all the titles, visit stories.audible.com.





5. FREE COFFEE?

Stuck in the office and need something to freshen you up? Pandan Republic, a local cafe based in Lorong Panggung in Kuala Lumpur wants to reward you with a free cuppa when you buy three orders of either Latte or Americano. And if you’re staying within a 10km radius of the cafe, your coffee will be delivered to your doorstep at no extra cost. If you’re staying outside of the 10km radius, a delivery fee of RM7 will be charged to your order. Order your coffee at https://pandanrepublic.beepit.co