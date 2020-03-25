JOM: Daily lunch packs for healthcare workers by Ancasa Hotel KL

HEALTHCARE workers who are working around the clock at the Hospital Sungai Buloh and Hospital Kuala Lumpur are treated to daily lunch by Ancasa Hotel Kuala Lumpur as part of its CSR programme.

"Encouraged by the sponsors who have stepped forward to contribute to this initiative, we are consistently delivering approximately 400-500 food packs daily to the hospitals and have today included lunch packs for Pejabat Kesihatan Putrajaya as well," says Shah Azam Khan, the Senior Vice President for Ancasa Hotels & Resorts under UDA Hospitality.

Shah Azam has been closely monitoring and mobilising his team on a daily basis and ensures that the food is prepared to the highest standard so that the medical frontliners can have a hot, fresh meal for lunch.

"I would like to thank all the sponsors who have contributed to this effort such as UDA Holdings, Imaan Boutique, CLJ Law, Isentia Malaysia, K.K Fresh Mart and the many others who have supported us," he adds.

Those who would like to contribute, please call 03-20266060 or WhatsApp 011-31794121.