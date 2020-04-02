JOM! EAT: Eateries with delivery services in Selangor

The current issue that struck the country and the rest of the world has brought challenge to many, forcing people to stay home and isolate themselves.

With some working from home, it is nearly impossible to cook for all meals every day.

Thankfully, we are at an advantage of having the power of the internet and technology today, which gives us the power to purchase meals with just a tap of the finger!

Here’s a list of eateries for breakfast, brunch and lunch in Selangor with takeaways and delivery services, suggested by Tourism Selangor.

BREAKFAST AND BRUNCH

1) Strangers at 47, Petaling Jaya

This cafe offers an interesting set of menu consists of rice box, pasta box, roasted chicken and the signature savoury crepes that will totally satisfy you! Not to mention, there’s also a special menu for takeaways and delivery throughout the MCO period. You can even place your order by contacting them on WhatsApp!

2) The Third Letter, Bukit Jelutong

When it comes to the best choices for brunch, The Third Letter totally fits the bill! They will never fail you with their signature specials that you can order which are the Beef Bacon Egg Carbonara, Belacan Seafood Olio and the extremely delicious TTL Lamb pasta! This cafe also provides delivery services and takeaways with orders placed online. The cafe is situated opposite the Fire and Rescue Department Headquarters of the State of Selangor, so it is hard for you miss it!

3) The Foxhole Bakery Café, Subang Jaya

If you’re looking for a healthy brunch to fill your tummy, The Foxhole Bakery Cafe without any doubt, is the best! If you are on a healthy diet, you can try out their famous Gym Junkie Brekkie which is definitely low in carbs! You can also check other items on their menu which are available on their website. The most exciting part is that you can get a 15% off for takeaways! Isn’t that just amazing?

4) Hemma Cafe, Setia Alam

Craving for a Western and Asian food for brunch? Try out Hemma Cafe that is located near the IDRISSI International School. Offering you their main breakfast menu called Breakfast Platter which consists of chicken ham, mushroom sausage served with mini croissants and scrumptious scramble eggs that will totally wake you up in the morning. Pair it with the café’s variety of choices of beverages too!

5) Fat Cat Cafe, Sunway GEO Avenue

Famous for its Japanese-Fusion Rice bowl and Stir Fry Ramen, Fat Cat Café is a great choice for brunch! Besides its relaxing and beautiful interior, their splendid tasting meals are also reasons why people come back for more. Not to mention, there is also a Jaya Grocer nearby, so get your groceries and meals at one go!





LUNCH TIME

1) SevenLicious Cafe, Shah Alam

Just from its name, you can guess that the food and drinks at SevenLicious Cafe are definitely delicious! Try out their specials of noodles, soups and many more! If you love Seafood, be sure to try their Udang Goreng Tepung or Udang Masak Pedas.

2) MyBurgerLab, Petaling Jaya

MyBurgerLab is what they call the Malaysian version of ShakeShack and In-N-Out! If you are new to the show, we would like to suggest that you try the Beautiful Mess or The In-N-Out Tribute. Due to the MCO, they have opened a pre-order site and also recently added a new item on the menu which is called the kaiju. Head to their page, order online and have your meals picked up!

3) Macaroni Food and Coffee, Klang

Designed with a vintage flair, not only it provides you with a nice environment to eat, everything on the menu is just as great as it looks. There is a variety of choices of food like pizza, burger, macaroni and other meals on the menu that you can have for lunch. Kid’s menu is also available.

4) Foodsbury, Shah Alam

Haven’t had your lunch yet? Don’t know what to eat? Don’t worry, Foodsbury has exactly what you need! Try out their Spicy Tomyam Spaghetti with Shredded Chicken or Salmon Fillet for lunch. There is also a special menu since the MCO. The cafe is located just near Concorde Hotel Shah Alam so you won’t have such a hard time finding it.

5) The View Cafe Best Western i-City Shah Alam

This cafe has everything to offer when it comes to its food choices. You can have your lunch here by trying out the local delight like the Briyani set or even their western meals!