JOM! DO: Enjoy Airbnb Experience from the comfort of your home

Bored at home doing nothing? Trying to kill the mundane days at home with something fun to do?

Let’s try Airbnb’s recently launched initiative - Online Experiences which is a new way for people to connect, travel virtually and earn income during the COVID-19 crisis.

With communities around the world staying home to protect their own health and the health of others, people can’t pursue routine activities like going to work, exercising or pursuing a passion, and that includes putting our travel plans on the hold.

Since Airbnb’s ‘in-person’ Experiences is also suspended through the end of April to protect the safety and wellbeing of hosts and guests, Airbnb is leveraging its technology platform allowing guests to learn a new skill, safely connect with others, or pursue an interest.

The Airbnb Online Experiences also allows hosts to earn an income in these uncertain times, and bring their transformative virtual Experience to millions of guests.

It offers an array of options like meditation with Buddhist monks, virtual visits with the dogs of Chernobyl, cooking with a Moroccan family, and more.

With so many people sheltering in place, Airbnb Online Experiences provides new activities for families to explore like learning the secrets of magic, options for work colleagues who want to reconnect and bond with team activities like making coffee with a professional coffee taster, and even features for groups looking to celebrate birthdays or get together privately and the option to request specific dates for Experiences like bartending with experts.

Online Experiences unlocks unprecedented access to inspiring hosts from more than 30 different countries, including Olympic medalists Alistair Brownlee and Lauren Gibbs. Whether a HIIT workout, learning about nutrition with a Bobsledder or a virtual bike tour, guests can now connect with some of the most celebrated athletes in the world from the comforts of their own living room.

To help those who are most isolated, like older adults, Airbnb has also partnered with local organizations around the world to curate Experiences for their communities to be able to learn a new skill while protecting their health.

Booking opens immediately with more than 50 virtual Airbnb Experiences available at airbnb.com/online-experiences, with thousands more coming online in the coming months.

Online Experiences will be hosted on Zoom, and Airbnb is providing Hosts access to Zoom free of charge along with personalized support services for curating, capturing and sharing their Online Experience.

For more information, if you are interested in hosting please visit airbnb.com/onlinehost.

Interested to join in the fun? Check out some of our top picks of Airbnb Online Experience below:

FOR THE FOODIE

- Learn to Cook Mexican Salsas (Mexico City, Mexico)

- Sonoma Ricotta Cheese Making and More (Sonoma, California)

- Make Italian Grandma’s Pasta (Rome, Italy)

- Make the Perfect Chinese Steamed Bun (Singapore)

- Swedish Pastries with a Professional Baker (Stockholm, Sweden)

FUN CLASSES

- Secrets of Magic (London, United Kingdom)

- Mystical Coffee and Fortune Reading (New York, New York)

- Irish Dance Masterclass (Galway, Ireland)

- K-BEAUTY 101 with a TV Host (Seoul, South Korea)

- Interior Design Workshop (San Francisco, California)

- Sketch with a NYC Artist (New York, New York)

- Join a Rollerskating Dance Party (Brooklyn, New York)

RELAXING AND HEALTHY

- Meditation with a Japanese Buddhist Monk (Osaka, Japan)

- Virtual Bike Tour with 2x Gold Medalist Triathlete - Alistair Brownlee (Yorkshire, United Kingdom)

- Guided Meditation with Sleepy Sheep (Loch Lomond, United Kingdom)

- Day in the Life of an Olympic Bobsledder (Los Angeles, California