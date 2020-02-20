Company to rid Malaysia's coastlines of plastic pollution

OCEAN plastic pollution has reached crisis status globally. It is estimated 300 million tonnes of plastic have entered the oceans already.

Seven Clean Seas is a social enterprise based in Asia, created to remove plastic pollution from oceans and coastlines.

Tom Peacock-Nazil, founder of Seven Clean Seas, says: “The global plastic pollution crisis is getting worse and worse. As a keen traveller, I have visited

hundreds of beaches all over the world and the plastic pollution problem is everywhere.”

Join the fun at Seven Seas beach clean up on Feb 22!

On Feb 22, Seven Clean Seas is hosting a Big Beach Clean Up in Malaysia, KL, at Remis beach, Jeram, Selangor. The activity is open to families and individuals of all ages. Pets are also welcomed to join in the fun. Adds Tom: "This location has been on our radar for a while and needs a lot of help!"

PLASTIC MENACE

With every purchase of the Seven Clean Seas bracelet, the company promises to remove 1kg of ocean plastic.

It’s predicted that this year alone 12.7 million metric tons of plastic will end up in the oceans. This is the equivalent of a full garbage truck worth of plastic entering into the oceans every minute.

Plastic not only pollutes the environment but also endangers marine, bird and coral life. By this beach clean, anyone can make a difference, says Tom, adding: "We started running volunteer beach clean-up events in Singapore and the response was incredible. To date, we have removed over 50,000 kilogrammes of plastic pollution from local coastlines. We want to start doing regular clean ups in Malaysia.”

Tom Peacock-Nazil, founder of Seven Clean Seas (right).

Seven Clean Seas is also raising funds through the sale of bracelets. For every bracelet sold they promise to remove 1 kg of plastic pollution from the oceans.

“Our Seven Clean Seas bracelet sales generates funding to scale up our ocean clean up operations. It will allow us to employ full time staff, organise more beach clean-up events and work internationally to combat the global ocean plastic pollution problem," concludes the Seven Clean Seas founder.

Visit www.sevencleanseas.com to find out more.