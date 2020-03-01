MONEY THOUGHTS: Retirement nest eggs: Pigeon, turkey or ostrich?

MALAYSIANS are blessed with an institution that provides us with valuable first-tier retirement savings. Should we add to it?

An announcement of great relevance to the future lives of regular Joes, Alis, Ah Chongs and Arumugams was made on Feb 22, 2020. Our mighty Employees Provident Fund (EPF), with more than RM920 billion in investment assets, declared its 2019 dividends:

5.0 per cent for its Shariah Savings scheme and 5.45 per cent for its Conventional Savings scheme.

Those rates were well above my muted expectations of a 4.50 per cent dividend because 2019 was an awful year for most investments and investment markets. In light of how tough 2019 was, I’d have been happy with a 4.5 per cent dividend; and ecstatic if it came in between 4.6 per cent and 5.9 per cent!

I’m officially ecstatic!

In my opinion, EPF should be applauded for earning returns from dividends and locking in sufficient capital gains throughout 2019, which permitted it to pass on a 5.45 per cent dividend for the majority of us with funds in its Conventional Savings scheme and a 5.00 per cent dividend for the minority in its Shariah Savings scheme.

Last year was tough for two reasons:

1. Donald Trump’s egregious trade war with China — a key deliverable of his pre-election promise to “Make America Great Again” — hit the brakes on global economic growth; and

2. Malaysia’s economic growth has been decelerating despite the exodus-from-China of multinational corporations’ production capacity to Southeast Asia to sidestep the US’ China tariffs.

Note: The Covid-19 virus outbreak is a 2020 crisis so it didn’t cause untoward effects last year.

SAVE AND INVEST

It’s been said that all of life is a series of lurches from one crisis to the next. I disagree. I’m more optimistic. I have consistently told my financial planning clients it’s possible to manage our budgets and structure our working years so we sacrifice now to raise our standard of living in every subsequent year of retirement.

My message of hope surprises most people because they’ve been told to use a 60 per cent to 80 per cent replacement ratio on their last drawn salary prior to retirement because of lower expected expenses once they’re out of the workforce. In reality, what often happens is their expenses rise in each subsequent retirement decade. (Shocker? Not!)

My practice’s non-standard approach is based upon my desire to inspire my clients to proactively curtail their expenses now, while in the prime of life, to generate consistent cash flow surpluses to save and invest.

Then the goal of all that saving and investing is to channel active income into a dynamic lake of wealth that brings forth a small stream — and later a large river — of passive income into our retired lives.

That passive income inflow channel usually comprises interest, dividends, distributions and rent received. Your lake of wealth is your retirement nest egg. Therefore, we should all aim to construct such repositories of retirement funds.

First, I recommend all Malaysians utilise EPF as the bedrock of our retirement-funding solutions.

Second, I often advise my clients to take advantage of the EPF Members Investment Scheme 1996 to use a portion of their EPF money in Account 1 to invest in approved unit trust funds or, better yet, portfolios, to wisely diversify their investment risk and range.

Third, I encourage them to use the Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) to save some money while reducing their income tax payable through a RM3,000 tax relief option.

Fourth, and most importantly, additional savings and investments should be storm-cellared through careful study, considered action, and patient sowing during our prime decades prior to exuberant reaping that begins in retirement.

GROWING OUR NEST EGGS

The more intentional we are about growing our nest eggs and the earlier we start doing so, the larger those eggs will grow. So, make it your goal to, first, have a nest egg.

And, second, to gradually grow your precious retirement egg so that, metaphorically speaking, you build it up to the size of a pigeon egg and then to that of a turkey egg and, finally, to the dimensions of an ostrich egg!

Your key to success in this arena is to believe your future life can be much brighter than your past or even your present. In his book Retire Inspired, financial coach and professional speaker Chris Hogan, writes:

“You are responsible for your own retirement.”

Regular readers of this column know that I believe with deep-seated conviction that the government, any government, is not going to come to our rescue to give us a wonderful retirement. The responsibility to achieve that goal is yours.

Toward that end, you might like to know my specifics:

A part of my total aggregated future retirement nest egg resides in EPF; another slice is in my PRS funds; yet other, larger, portions of my future retirement nest egg are in personally funded, diversified investment portfolios.

My goal, you must understand, is to end up — sometime down the road — with a mega-sized ostrich nest egg to fund my closing decades of life. Is that your goal, too?

If so, how big is your retirement nest egg today? How big should it be tomorrow? Will you pay the price to get you from where you are today to where you wish to be tomorrow?

© 2020 Rajen Devadason

Rajen Devadason, CFP, is a Licensed Financial Planner, professional speaker and author. Read his free articles at www.FreeCoolArticles.com; he may be connected with on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/rajendevadason, or via [email protected] You may follow him on Twitter @RajenDevadason.