FUTURE PROOF: Retailers survival guide

THE Malaysia Retailers Association (MRA) said it envisaged a 90 per cent drop in sales due to the extension of the government lock-down until mid-April.

“Since the first announcement of the MCO, the retail industry and our members had been greatly impacted,” MRA said in a statement.

"Many retail businesses are in dire condition and desperately need help, more so with the extension of the MCO for a further 14 days.”

The MRA warned that some retailers and shops may not re-open after April 14 due to limited resources, no revenue during the lock-down and lots of expenses to pay. This, it said, would lead to retrenchment of staff.

It has called on the government to support businesses and workers financially, and for shopping mall owners to give free rental during the lock-down as well as rental rebates after that.

“We need a stimulus package on steroids,” it said.

For sure, some stimulus will be provided by the government. Whether it’d be one on steroids is another matter. Many other sectors also need stimulus packages on steroids so there may not be enough of that to go around.

Beyond the rebates, tax breaks and injections of cash that the government could provide, what else can retailers do on their own initiative?

GET SERIOUS WITH ONLINE PRESENCE

Many retailers already have an online presence but, in many cases, these are just token offerings. They don’t really believe in e-commerce. This has got to change.

This lock-down is a rude awakening to all retailers who are dragging their feet on e-commerce. With physical stores all required to close during the lock-down, those with some form of e-commerce would still be able to generate some sales.

Those who merely have an informative website with no e-commerce capability will have no sales. If a whole month without income doesn’t knock these companies out of their complacency, I don’t know what will.

E-commerce is just one aspect of an online offering though. Another important element, especially when dealing with millennial customers, is social media. It’s through social media that they get their information and communicate with each other.

Again, the problem with many Malaysian companies is that they just pay lip service to social media. They have their Facebook Pages and Instagram pages but don’t treat them seriously.

This can be seen by the utter lack of interaction and engagement on most companies’ social media pages, with very few likes, very few shares and very few comments.

Taking social media seriously means investing in content. Frequency of content is important but so is quality. You need to have the right type of content. That means assigning dedicated staff to handle the social media pages and producing fresh, creative content on a regular basis.

It also means monitoring the pages for comments, queries, criticisms, praises and so on, and responding to them in a positive way.

If a company doesn’t have staff who know how to do this, they need to invest in educating them. Either send them to a workshop or seminar on social media and content marketing, or get them educated through online portals. Some really top-notch e-learning materials are available online for a reasonable fee.

DELIGHT THE CUSTOMER

Even if one month is the full extent of the lock-down (it could be longer, depending on the infection rate), it’s a whole month where people are largely stuck in their homes, coming out only to buy necessities.

During this time people would have gotten quite used to living their lives online.

They can’t go out so for entertainment they’d get them through their computers, tablets and mobile phones.

Although you’re allowed to go out to buy food and groceries, many would just order online. I’m sure popular e-commerce outlets that sell everything under the sun are seeing a boom in sales as all malls are closed.

To get people into the physical stores again, it’s not enough just to have special offers and sales. After all, online stores can offer that too and they probably can offer even steeper discounts because they have lower overheads.

Malaysian e-commerce outlets offer a wide variety of items on sale and usually at good prices. The one thing that’s clearly lacking though is customer service, which is very poor even among the better-known e-commerce outlets.

We don’t have any e-commerce entity that has the kind of superb customer service Amazon.com is known for. I’ve had my brushes with a few online outlets which left me really frustrated.

Even for something as simple as a parcel not arriving took over a week to resolve with multiple e-mails being sent back and forth and phone calls too.

With Amazon, all it takes is one e-mail and a replacement or a refund will be issued.

Poor customer service from e-commerce outlets is an opportunity for physical stores to provide a better customer experience.

Unfortunately, Malaysian retailers (and Malaysian companies in general) aren’t known for great customer service either.

If retailers want to change that perception and make great customer service a reality, they need to firstly, employ higher quality staff and invest in educating them on customer service.

Both these require spending more money but that’s the investment needed in order to make a notable difference.

QUALITY STAFF

Because there’ll inevitably be many lay-offs once the lock-down is lifted, a lot of employees, especially those who are more highly-qualified and can find jobs in other sectors, will feel stung by that experience and may swear off working for retailers again.

Although conventional wisdom says there’ll always be people who are desperate enough for a job that they’d take any job, that’s not exactly the kind of people you want working for you in customer service.

You’ll need quality staff. But well-qualified staff wouldn’t want to join unless they know that the company is a good place to work for. We’re not talking just about salary and fringe benefits. Quality workers are looking for a place where there’s upward mobility.

They need to know they can grow in the job and not stay stuck at just one level. Nobody wants a dead-end job, which sometimes retail can be. They need to know there’s a chance for them to grow into management position someday and that there’s a roadmap for that.

To recap, retailers need to get serious about their online presence. No more token, lip-service approach to online anymore.

They need to have superior customer service compared to existing online outlets. And to do that they need quality staff who are well trained. If they do all that, they have a chance of surviving and maybe even thriving.

Oon Yeoh is a consultant with experiences in print, online and mobile media. Reach him at [email protected].