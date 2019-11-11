Najib ordered to enter defence on all 7 charges involving abuse of SRC Int'l funds

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was today ordered to enter his defence for abusing RM42 million of SRC International funds.

The 66-year old was ordered to answer the charges filed against him after High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case for all seven charges against him.

Najib, who served as Malaysia’s sixth Prime Minister from April 2009 to May 2018, appeared calm after hearing the verdict.

The Pekan MP later said that he will be giving evidence under oath.

By choosing this option, he will be subject to cross-examination by the prosecution.

Najib is the country’s first former Prime Minister to find himself in the dock, and is facing a jail term of up to 20 years, if found guilty.

He was charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), one count of abusing his position, and three counts of money laundering of SRC funds.

The prosecution closed its case on Aug 27 after 58 days of trial, with 57 witnesses called to testify.

The prosecution team, led by Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, includes deputy public prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram.

During the trial, the prosecution tendered more than 750 exhibits, including bank documents relating to Najib’s bank accounts, cash transactions, minutes of meetings and Blackberry Messenger chats over Najib’s transactions.

The witnesses included Ambank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager R. Uma Devi, 40; Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) former CEO Datuk Azian Mohd Noh, 66; former member of SRC board of directors Tan Sri Ismee Ismail, 54; and SRC non-executive director Datuk Suboh Md Yassin, 68.

Others were former Finance Ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Wan Abdul Aziz Wan Abdullah, 67; former AmBank relationship manager Joanna Yu Ging Ping, 48; former finance minister II Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah, 67; and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission senior assistant commissioner (Special Operations Division) Rosli Husain, 54, who is also the investigating officer.

Najib was first brought to the Sessions Court here on July 4, 2018, when he was charged with three counts of CBT and one count of power abuse.

On Aug 8, he was brought to the Sessions Court again and charged with three counts of money laundering, involving the same funds. The cases were later transferred to the High Court with the charges consolidated in one trial.

Thus, he was charged with committing seven offences between Aug 17, 2011 and Feb 10, 2015.

With regard to the CBT charges, Najib, as a public servant and agent, namely Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Malaysia, and Advisor Emeritus of SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC), allegedly misappropriated RM27 million and RM5 million, respectively, of RM4 billion belonging to SRC.

He was charged with committing the two offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Ambank Group Building, No 55, Jalan Raja Chulan here, between Dec 24, 2014, and Dec 29, 2014.

On the third count, Najib allegedly misappropriated RM10 million of RM4 billion belonging to SRC at the same place, between Feb 10, 2015, and March 2, 2015.

The three charges are framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years, with whipping, and a liable fine upon conviction.

On the charge of abusing his position, Najib, as Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Malaysia, allegedly used his position to commit bribery involving RM42 million through his participation or involvement in the decision to provide government guarantees for loans from the Retirement Fund Incorporated to SRC International amounting to RM4 billion.

He was charged with committing the offence at the Prime Minister’s Office, Precinct 1, Putrajaya, Federal Territory of Putrajaya, between Aug 17, 2011 and Feb 8, 2012.

The charge, under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, and punishable under Section 24 of the same Act, provides for imprisonment

of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

On the three money laundering charges, Najib is alleged to have received RM27 million, RM5 million and RM10 million, respectively, of proceeds from unlawful activities, via Real Time Electronic Transfer of Funds and Securities (Rentas) in his two AmIslamic Bank Berhad accounts, bearing the numbers 2112022011880 and 2112022011906.

The offences were allegedly committed at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, AmBank Group Building, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan here, between Dec 26, 2014, and Feb 10, 2015.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to five times the sum or value of the illicit proceeds, or RM5 million, whichever is higher, on each count.