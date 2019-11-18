Probe into Teoh Beng Hock's death reopens

SHAH ALAM: A special investigation team, set up by the Selangor police’s criminal investigation department and its Bukit Aman counterpart, has summoned five people, including several politicians, to have their statements recorded as the probe into the 2009 death of political aide Teoh Beng Hock reopens.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said those called included Seri Kembangan state assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah as well as lawyer and former Kota Alam Shah state assemblyman M. Manoharan.

“We will also be calling up Tricia Yeoh, who had raised issues in an article titled “Seeking Fresh Leads To Teoh Beng Hock’s Death” which appeared in the New Straits Times on July 17 this year to assist in investigations.

“We will also call several public witnesses including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to have their statements recorded and further assist us in this case,” said Noor Azam.

Yeoh is a contributor with the New Straits Times.

Noor Azam said this following a July 16 order by Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas to reopen the case, which was classified as a Sudden Death Report, to be re-investigated under Section 342 of the Penal Code (Wrongful Confinement).

The special investigation team, added Noor Azam, would be tasked with conducting investigations following the ruling by the Court of Appeal that Teoh’s death was a criminal offence; that he had fallen from a building due to an unlawful act; his death was driven by someone or several unknown persons including a MACC officer and that he had been detained in a constructive manner.

Noor Azam said the investigation paper would be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action from time to time.

Teoh served as political secretary to Ean Yong, who was then a Selangor executive council member.

Teoh was found dead on the fifth floor corridor of Plaza Masalam in Shah Alam, Selangor, on July 16, 2009, after giving a statement at the former MACC office located on the 14th floor of the same building.

On Jan 5, 2011, the coroner’s court ruled that Teoh’s death was neither suicide nor homicide.

This led to Teoh’s brother, Meng Kee, filing an appeal against the open verdict, which was dismissed by the High Court on Dec 1.

Meng Kee filed a second appeal to the Court of Appeal on Feb 10, 2012.

The Court of Appeal‎, had on Sept 5, 2014, set aside the coroner’s open verdict.

A three-man panel, chaired by judge (then Datuk) Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, ruled that‎ Teoh’s death was caused by multiple injuries from a fall from the 14th floor of Plaza Masalam due to or accelerated by unlawful acts by unknown persons inclusive of the MACC officers involved in his investigation.