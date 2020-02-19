Kindergarten assistant loses RM78,000 EPF savings in Macau scam

KUANTAN: A 56-year-old kindergarten assistant lost her hard earned Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) savings after falling prey to a Macau scam syndicate yesterday.

The syndicate members had coaxed her to activate her online banking account, share her debit card details and transfer her EPF money which the victim duly obliged.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Superintendent Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim's nightmare began on Feb 2, when she received a phone call from the "police" claiming her car was a stolen vehicle.

He said the call was transferred to "Inspector Mazlan" who alleged that checks in their system revealed she was also involved in money laundering activities.

"When the victim started to panic, the policeman assured that her name could be cleared and a woman contacted her some time later under the pretext of helping her solve the problem. She was told to activate her internet banking account and provide her debit card details.

"The victim was later instructed to go to the EPF office to transfer her savings into her bank account. After she had transferred RM78,000, the suspect told her that the department will need about a week to complete their procedures and she should not inform anyone as it might affect the ongoing investigation," he said today.

Wazir said on Feb 18, the victim went to her bank to check her account and realised that the money withdrawn from her EPF had been transferred to an unknown account.

He said the victim lodged a police report yesterday and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and a fine, if convicted.