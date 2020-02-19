Woman detained over child abuse, police looking for stepfather

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested a 41-year-old woman to assist in investigation into a recent child abuse case.

The woman, a dishwasher, believed to be the 11-year-old’s mother, was picked up earlier today following a report lodged by the Malaysian Tamilar Kural.

Police are now looking for the child’s stepfather.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said in the 9.40am incident on Feb 11, the complainant was parking his car in front of a condominium in Pulau Tikus here when he saw the child sitting in front of the building’s entrance.

He said the complainant then went to greet the child and was told she was left there by her mother.

“The complainant saw injuries on the child’s right hand and left leg. The child told the complainant that hot steel had caused these injuries.

“The complainant then took the child to a private clinic before lodging a police report,” he said.

Soffian said the victim had multiple healing wounds on lower and upper limbs along with bruises on her forearm.

“Interview with the child revealed she had been beaten by her mother but the injuries were a result from her stepfather using a heated knife.

“Statement from witnesses confirmed the incident,” he added.

Soffian said the female suspect was detained to assist in investigation and checks showed the suspect had no prior criminal record.

“Her urine was negative (for substance abuse),” he said, adding the female suspect had been remanded for six days.

The case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.