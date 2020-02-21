Foreign salesgirl gets jail, fine for posting fake news on Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian woman was today sentenced to a weeks’ jail and a RM1,000 fine for posting online misinformation about the Covid-19 outbreak.

The sentence was handed down to Fui Lina by magistrate Wong Chai Sia after she pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the charge sheet, the 31-year old salesgirl made a statement relating to the virus on her Facebook account under the name ‘Kimiko’ to spark fear among the public.

In the post, she urged the public not to go to malls to avoid getting infected by the virus, among others.

The statement was read through Fui’s Facebook page which was initially posted at Jalan 8/23B, Taman Danau Kota, Setapak here, at 9.55pm on Feb 2.

The charge, framed under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment of up to two years, or a fine or both, if found guilty.

In pleading for leniency, Fui, who is a single mother, said she needs to take care of her 6-year old son.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Ahmad Jaafar urged for a custodial sentence saying that the offence had caused fear and trauma to the public.

“The accused should not have shared any fake news on social media and only share news that is accurate.

“A fine is not sufficient enough in deterring the accused and the public from repeating this," he said.

Fui was then ordered to serve a months’ jail if she fails to pay the fine.

She paid the fine.