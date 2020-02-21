Trader claims trial to posting intimidating content against Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR: A 48-year-old trader was today charged at the Sessions Court with sharing menacing content against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on social media.

Nor Zigan Mohd Tori claimed trial to committing the offence before judge M.Edwin Paramjothy.

Zigan was accused of intentionally making a threatening post against Guan Eng via his Facebook ‘Zihan Tori’ at 8.06am on Feb 18.

The statement was read at the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Department at Menara KPJ, Bukit Aman police headquarters at 2.30pm the same day.

Zigan faces a maximum RM50,000 fine or a jail term of not exceeding a year or both, if convicted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nurul Syahieza Md Hadzaid offered RM20,000 in one surety while the accused’s counsel Sharil Azwan Nizan pleaded for a minimum bail saying that the accused was the sole breadwinner of his family.

The court then allowed RM6,000 bail to the accused and set March 30 for mention.

Yesterday, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo condemned an alleged criminal intimidation made over social media against Guan Eng and said he regarded it as a serious matter.