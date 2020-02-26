Sex video of man resembling local actor goes viral

KUALA LUMPUR: A local actor lodged a report at the Kelana Jaya police station upon realising the spread of a lewd video linked to him.

The 12-second video has been making its rounds on social media, in which the person in it was said to resemble the actor.

A lewd photo also went viral of someone said to resemble the actor with another man, having sex.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Asst Comm Nik Ezanee Mohd Faizal when contacted confirmed receiving the report.

Harian Metro reported that their attempts to get in touch with the actor for his comments have so far failed.