PKR man who slapped Tian Chua detained

PETALING JAYA: A man who slapped PKR vice-president Tian Chua outside the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya here today has been detained.

A police source said the 32-year-old man is a member of Gombak PKR division and he was detained right after the incident.

“So far, the police haven’t received any report from Tian Chua. However, police at the scene have detained the man at Petaling Jaya police station to facilitate investigation,” the source told Harian Metro.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

Earlier, it was reported that Chua was surrounded and attacked by a rowdy crowd, believed to be party supporters, outside the PKR headquarters.

Read the story here.