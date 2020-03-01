Man arrested for insulting King

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal police Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Classified Criminal Investigation Unit has arrested a man for insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Facebook.

CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said in a statement that police had so far initiated four investigations under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Huzir said an investigation was launched yesterday over a seditious post uploaded on Fadiah Nadwa Fikri @FadiahNadwa’s Twitter account which could lead to disharmony and jeopardisethe country’s public order.

He said another three investigations were on Facebook posts insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Facebook users, Aaron Yee, Gavin Lee and Haizad Azhar had respectively posted status that insulted the King.

They had accused the King of undermining the country’s democracy and accused him of being racist, among other things.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested over his seditious post and a seizure was made. Police will apply for a remand order against the man. The investigation is ongoing.”

Police urged members of public to uphold the second principle of the Rukun Negara “Loyalty to King and Country” to safeguard the nation’s harmony.

“Refrain from making seditious statements, rumours or news as well as anything that is against the law which will disturb public order or cause hatred on any party.

“Police will not compromise and will make sure the offender faces justice,” he said.