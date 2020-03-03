Father-of-three claims trial to splashing acid on policeman

KUANTAN: A tow truck operator was charged at the Sessions court here today with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a policeman by splashing acid on him last week.

Aziz Mohd, 41, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Sessions Court judge Dazuki Ali.

The father-of-three was charged with allegedly causing serious injuries to Kamarul Zaharin Abdullah by splashing acid on him at Lorong IM 8/42 at about 6.10pm on Feb 24.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani had earlier urged the court not to grant bail, fearing that the accused might disturb the victim and witnesses during the case.

He also stressed that if the court granted bail the amount should be at RM30,000 with two sureties along with other additional conditions for the accused to report himself at the nearest police station, not to contact the victim and witnesses, and to surrender travelling documents to the investigating officer.

Lawyer Datuk Syed Azimal Amir Syed Abu Bakar, who represented Aziz, said the accused who is self-employed lives in Kemaman, Terengganu with his wife and three children, who were still at school.

"Aziz earns about RM3,000 monthly and we hope the court will impose a lower bail. We are prepared to comply to the additional bail conditions set by the deputy public prosecutor and this should allow my client to be given a lower bail," he said.

Dazuki set bail at RM20,000 with one surety, and fixed April 6 for mention.

He ordered the accused to report himself at the Kemaman police station every month.

Aziz was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment term of up to 20 years and liable to whipping or fine upon conviction.

In the incident on Feb 24, a 51-year-old policeman with the rank of sergeant suffered burn injuries to his face and back in an acid attack in front of his house in Indera Mahkota here.