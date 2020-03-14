Lawyers for Liberty flay Singapore for 'harassment' of human rights lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyers for Liberty has taken Singaporean authorities to task for harassing prominent city-state human rights lawyer M Ravi.

Its advisor, N Surendran, claimed that Ravi has been the target of repeated harassment and intimidation by the Singapore government and the republic’s Attorney General ever since the Singapore-born lawyer took up the cases of Malaysian drug mules on death row at Changi prison.

“For example, as recently as Feb 2020, the Singapore AG threatened to take action against Ravi during a court hearing in which Ravi represented Malaysian death row prisoners Datchinamurthy Kataiah and Gobi Avedian,” he said in a statement.

Surendran said the latest incident on Friday saw Singapore police raid Ravi’s legal firm.

Singapore police claimed they are investigating Ravi for contempt of court in relation to a case involving a Singaporean who was extradited from Malaysia to Singapore, in which the lawyer was acting as counsel.

Surendran added that Ravi’s phones and passport had been seized.

“This is an act of blatant and illegal harassment and intimidation against M. Ravi, who was merely doing his duty as a lawyer,” he said.

The former Padang Serai Member of Parliament believes that the “unlawful actions” by the Singapore authorities are undoubtedly related to Ravi’s vigorous defence of the rights of Malaysian death row prisoners in Singapore.

He further alleged that there is now a clear pattern of intimidation and unlawful actions by the state of Singapore against Ravi.

Surendran said this latest action against Ravi also comes ahead of the hearing of a crucial legal challenge filed by the lawyer in the Singapore Court of Appeal on behalf of Malaysian death row prisoner Gobi Avedian.

“Ravi had successfully re-opened drug mule Gobi’s case on grounds of a serious miscarriage of justice, and the matter is now to be heard on March 27 by a five-member panel of judges. Until Ravi’s intervention, Gobi was facing imminent execution as all his appeals had been disposed of,” he said.

Surendran added that with the move to impound Ravi’s passport, it is now uncertain whether the lawyer will be allowed to argue Malaysian Gobi’s case on March 27.

“The seizing of Ravi’s passport is clearly aimed at making it difficult for him to meet the Malaysian families of prisoners, as well as instruct Malaysian solicitors. It is an act of pure sabotage by the Singapore government against the available legal avenues for Malaysian death row prisoners.

“The actions by the Singapore authorities against Ravi are in breach of Article 9 of the Singapore Constitution which guarantees the right to a fair trial.

“The Malaysians on death row cannot now get a fair hearing in their pending legal cases because of the unlawful threats and orchestrated police actions against Ravi,” he said.

Surendran called upon the Singapore government to cease all unlawful threats, police actions and intimidation against Ravi.

“We further urge Singapore to respect Malaysian death row prisoners’ rights to fair hearings of their pending cases in the Singapore courts.

“We also urge the new Malaysian government to make the necessary representations to Singapore, to preserve and protect the rights of Malaysian prisoners,” he added.