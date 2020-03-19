Man arrested for violating MCO

SUNGAI PETANI: A man was arrested today for refusing police’s orders to adhere to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In the 10.30am incident, the man, who in his 30s, was confronted by the police during a gathering with several other men at a place of worship, Kuala Muda district police chief Assistant Commissioner Adzli Abu Shah said.

“The police, during a patrol round, found the men gathering at the place of worship and proceeded to order them to disperse under MCO and return home.

“One of them, however, refused to heed the orders and became aggressive towards the policemen. He was then subsequently arrested,” Adzli said when contacted today.

The man is arrested under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharge of his public functions, which carries a maximum two years’ jail or a fine up to RM10,000 or both upon conviction.

Adzli said the man would also be recommended to be investigated under Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020 which provides a maximum fine of RM1,000 or jailed for up to six months or both.

“We will also recommend for the man to be taken action against under Section 25 (1) (n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 for failing to produce an identity card upon request.”

Adzli urged the public to adhere to the MCO and extend full cooperation to the authorities during the period.

“The arrest is a message to the people that they need to cooperate with the authorities on duty.

“Otherwise, we will issue a fine or proceed with court action.”