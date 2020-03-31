Decision on MACC's forfeiture suit against Jakel Trading on April 26

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here will deliver its verdict on the government’s application to forfeit RM628,314 allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal that was seized from Jakel Trading on April 28.

The decision was supposed to be delivered by Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh today, but has been rescheduled to April 28 due to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order.

The matter was informed by Jakel Trading's lawyer Thevini Nayagam when contacted by Bernama today.

In June last year, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Comission (MACC) filed a civil forfeiture suit against 41 entities, comprising individuals, companies and political parties, under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act to recover about RM270million believed to be linked to 1MDB.

MACC believed the money was illegally transferred from an account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

-- Bernama