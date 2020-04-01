Cops nab 2 for attempting to rob journalist

KUALA LUMPUR: Brickfields police have arrested two out of three men who tried to rob a 46-year-old journalist at a junction in Jalan Puchong-Kampung Muhibah, here, last night.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi said the duo were tracked down based on the details provided by the victim.

"They were arrested this afternoon and admitted to committing the crime.

"They will be investigated under Section 393 of the Penal Code for attempted robbery," Hilmi said in a statement.

He added that police were still looking for the third suspect.

In the 9.30pm incident on Tuesday, the suspects tried to rob the journalist by blocking his car at the junction.

They left after failing to break the car's window. The journalist contacted MERS999 for help.

Meanwhile, Hilmi reminded members of the public to stay safe and observe the second phase of the Movement Control Order diligently.

"In case of an emergency or distress, please call the MER999 to get immediate help or the district police at +603 2297 9222." he said.