Trader cheated of RM44,500 by 'online face mask supplier'

KUANTAN: An online bulk purchase of face masks turned into a nightmare for a 30-year-old trader who ended up losing RM44,500.

The incident unfolded on March 21 when the victim spotted an advertisement on Facebook allegedly posted by a face mask supplier.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Superintendent Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the alleged supplier offered three-ply face masks for adults at RM50 (50 pieces) and children at RM25 (25 pieces).

"The victim wanted to buy 960 boxes (48,000 pieces) of face masks. The supplier told her that the order would only be processed when the buyer settles 50 per cent of the payment.

"She transferred RM44,500 to two separate bank accounts, but did not receive the items. Since the victim did not get any updates from the supplier, she decided to lodge a police report yesterday," he said.

Wazir said the victim was duped by the suspect who was supposedly selling the face masks at lower-than-market-rate prices.

He reminded the public to be extra careful when making online purchases of personal protective equipment and sanitary items amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, as there are scammers taking advantage of the situation.

"Do not be easily duped by scammers who advertise face masks on social media… Avoid making advance payments," he said.

Wazir revealed that there were 23 face mask scams reported in Pahang between March 22 and March 29, with losses amounting to RM63,000.

He said the cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and a fine if convicted.