MCCA probing spate of alleged unauthorised transactions at local bank

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Cyber Consumer Association (MCCA) is taking seriously reports of unauthorised fund transfers from CIMB debit card holders’ accounts, which have gone viral on social media.

Its Cyber Security head Mohamad Zulfahmy Roslan said that they have received several reports on the matter.

"We want to stress that the bank should be more transparent in issuing financial statement information so that it won't raise any doubts among consumers.

"The use of TAC should be enhanced to avoid any leakage of money. This is not the first time that the bank has done this," he said in a statement issued today.

Mohamad Zulfahmy said the MCCA will seek clarification from CIMB on the issue.

He also advised the public to be more careful when using their debit or credit card when doing online transactions which seem dubious.

"The public is also advised to maximise the use of prepaid cards to avoid having their personal information leaked," he said.

He added that the public can make complains to the MCCA at its website https://cyberconsumer.my.

Earlier today, several netizens voiced security concerns over CIMB Bank’s online system after money in their accounts went missing following allegedly unauthorised transactions categorised as ‘direct debits’.

However, CIMB said that all recent 'direct debit' transactions recorded by the bank were legitimate transactions authorised by customers.

It said these were isolated incidents relating to incomplete transactions performed by customers with overseas merchants, such as online streaming service providers.