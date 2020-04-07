4 detained for stealing 56 batteries worth RM125,000

KOTA KINABALU: Four locals were arrested for stealing 56 batteries from telecommunication (telco) substations in the state capital.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Habibi Majinji said the batteries, which weigh about 50 kilogrammes each were stolen during the movement control order (MCO).

He said the suspects took the opportunity since no one was around during the MCO and went to the substations located at secluded areas.

"On April 4, about 3pm, a report was lodged by a technician over the incidents.

"Police managed to arrest all of the suspects including a mastermind known as 'Bobby'," he told a press conference.

The leader, aged 25, had experience working at telco substations while one of them has a criminal record related to drug offences.

Habibi added the suspects would sell the items, worth about RM2,000 each, at cheaper prices to third parties.

The company incurred about RM125,000 losses from the theft and damages.

Besides the batteries, police also confiscated three cars and tools used to get the stolen items.

The suspects, aged between 25 and 36, were being remanded for five days pending investigations under Section 379 of the Penal Code.