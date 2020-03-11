Economic Action Council formed

PUTRAJAYA: As the dust settled after a political tumultuous period, newly-minted Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wasted no time in working his machinery to get Malaysia's economy back on track.

The first order of business was to form an Economic Action Council that he would chair, with members comprising Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, International Trade and Industries Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of economy Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Bank Negara Governor and experts in economy.

"We will meet every week, with the first meeting to be held next Monday.

“The joint-secretariat between the Finance Minister and Prime Minister's Department (Economy) would also be formed," he told a press conference after chairing the first Cabinet meeting.

