Edu Ministry to hear NUTP's proposal on warden appointment

NILAI: The Education Ministry is prepared to discuss with the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) the proposal to hire fulltime warden among non-teachers for boarding schools.

Its Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said his ministry would listen to NUTP's suggestions before making any decision on the matter

.

“The ministry will discuss with them (NUTP). Maybe they have good proposals and suggestions to highlight with regards to this issue," he said.

When asked to comment on teachers being burdened with warden duty, he said the ministry was aware of the problem.

"The matter however will be further discussed with NUTP," he said when met after the launch of the National Conference of Education Management of District Education Officers 2019 held at Institut Aminudin Baki here.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Maszlee had urged for a total change in the education landscape which included work attitude among the district education officers to ensure they were in line with the country's education direction.

"At times I can be radical in trying to implement changes. (But) We need to do it for the benefit of our children so that they are not be left behind.

"Thus, I need full dedication, perseverance and cooperation for us to move forward," he said.