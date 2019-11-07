'Review decision to discontinue Touch 'n Go reload at toll plazas'

KUALA LUMPUR: Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has called on PLUS Malaysia Bhd to review its decision to discontinue Touch ‘n Go reload facilities at all its toll plazas exit lanes.

Azmin said the move would inconvenience road users plying the PLUS highway.

"I believe PLUS should take into consideration the views of highway users and must provide an alternative to all," he said when met in Parliament today.

Since Tuesday, road users are no longer able to reload their Touch 'n Go at all PLUS toll plazas exit lanes.

PLUS said the move was to reduce congestion at all toll plazas exit lanes in the northern region (between Hutan Kampung and Ipoh Utara) and the southern region (between Seremban and Skudai) caused by reload activities.

On Aug 1, PLUS had stopped its Touch 'n Go reload service facilities at all central region toll plazas exit lanes.

It claimed the move had reduced congestion by 48.2 per cent.