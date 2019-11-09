Malaysian Muslims nationwide mark Maulidur Rasul

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims across Malaysia marked Maulidur Rasul 1441 Hijrah, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, with colourful parades, Quranic recitations and religious sermons, Bernama reported.

Here in the capital, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended the national-level celebration at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, where over 8,000 people representing public and private agencies, statutory and uniformed bodies, and schools and universities, marched in a parade which began at 7.45am.

Also present to witness the event were the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah; Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.



NSTP/MOHAMAD SHAHRIL BADRI SAALI

In SEREMBAN, the Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, graced the celebration at the Seremban Municipal Council (MPS) field.

The parade there, which began at 7am, was comprised of 3,000 people from state government departments, uniformed bodies and non-governmental organisations.

Also in attendance were Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin and Tunku Zain Al-’Abidin.

In IPOH, the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration was held at the [email protected] Convention Centre; and the parade was witnessed by Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah; Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim; and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.-Bernama

In KUALA TERENGGANU, up 1,710 people at the Stadium Negeri took part in a vibrant parade, which was witnessed by the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin and the Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and his wife, Datin Seri Tuan Faizah Tuan Ab Rahman.

In KOTA KINABALU, 8,000 people marched from Sutera Avenue to the State Mosque, as the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife, Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni looked on.

In his Maulidur Rasul speech, Juhar called for “a culture of innovative thinking” to be inculcated among the young generation in a bid to improve the socio-economic status of the people and the state.

In SARAWAK, the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration began with Chief Minister addressing Muslims in the state, calling on them to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and be grateful for having been blessed with the last prophet and messenger of Allah to mankind.

“Even though Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) is dead, his struggle to spread knowledge of Islam, peace, justice and good will not end, as we will continue his struggle to ensure that Islam will remain relevant and respectable,” he said.

Abang Johari then joined 11,000 participants from 279 contingents in the parade which covered a total distance of 7.7km around Kuching.

In MELAKA, 93 contingents with a total of 5,100 participants participated in the 2.5km parade from Hang Tuah Stadium to Dataran Pusat Islam, Bukit Palah, led by Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

Of the total, 61 contingents were from public and private agencies, 15 contingents of various associations and 17 contingents involving schoolchildren.

