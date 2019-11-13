7 days paternity leave proposal to cabinet soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resources Ministry hopes to propose the implementation of 7-day paternity leave for the private sector.

Minister M. Kulasegaran said the ministry had completed discussions with various stakeholders including employers nationwide on the matter and hoped to present the proposal by end of this month.

"We take note of this seriously and we share the sentiment brought up by the Women's Aid Organisation (WAO) on the matter.

"The ministry has discussed with the relevant stakeholders. It was not easy to get their approval.

"We know that it is important for both parents to be with their child during the first few weeks after the baby is born. I hope to propose this to the cabinet soon. I also hope the cabinet looks into this seriously so that it will be a win-win situation for everyone," he said when met outside the Parliament today.

Earlier, the WAO handed over a petition to the ministry to call for 7 days paternity leave in the private sector.

The petition had garnered almost 40,000 signatures from the public.

Also present at the petition handover were Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh and Lembah Pantai member of parliament Fahmi Fadzil.

According to Kulasegaran, the ministry hoped that it was made compulsory for the private sector, if the proposal was approved.

He added the initial three days paternity leave in the private sector had yet to be approved by the Parliament as a bill. Hence, the proposed seven days would take time to be approved by the cabinet as well.

Yeoh, meanwhile, said her ministry strongly supports the proposal and hopes the Human Resources Ministry would push it to the cabinet soon.

Fahmi also supported the 7 days paternity leave proposal for the private sector.

"I don't think the 3 days leave to be with your child is enough.

"You will not get the chance to send your child back home or even to be with your wife during her confinement period."

WAO executive director Sumitra Visvanathan said they hoped the government would look into the proposal seriously and approve it.

"The 3 days proposed by the government is a positive step. But, it's simply not enough. Fathers in the private sector deserve at least 7 days leave, similar to the existing paternity leave in the public sector," she said when met.