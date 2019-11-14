Tahfiz student's death: Remand extended for three teenagers

KUANTAN: The remand orders for three teenagers, who allegedly abused seven-year-old Mohammad Aimin Nurul Amin to death at a tahfiz centre in Lanchang, Temerloh near here, have been extended to Nov 20.

Temerloh district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusri Othman said the remand orders were issued by the Temerloh Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Hayatul Hafifie Hisham at a proceeding today.

The remand for the three 13-year-old students of the tahfiz centre on Nov 8 was scheduled to end today.

On Nov 8, New Straits Times reported that a seven-year-old tahfiz student at a religious school in Kampung Kuala Kuang in Lanchang died, believed from abuse.

The victim, with severe bruises on his body and face, along with a cut on his lips, died at the Lanchang health clinic in Temerloh.

State Criminal Investigations Department chief Datuk Othman Nanyan said a female hostel warden at the religious school found the victim in weak condition before rushing him to the health clinic.

The victim, however, was pronounced dead while receiving treatment before the police were alerted on the incident.

A post mortem at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh confirmed the cause of death of the victim, who had just joined the tahfiz centre in mid-October, was due to blunt force trauma on the chest and abdomen.

Pahang police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan, prior to this, confirmed that the three students of the tahfiz centre were detained to assist in investigation.

Investigations were being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder which carries the mandatory death sentence if found guilty. – BERNAMA