Wee Jeck Seng makes official return to Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The Parliament session started today with the swearing in of MCA's Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng.

Wee who won the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat last Saturday was sworn in at the Dewan Rakyat at 10am, just before the session started.

The swearing in ceremony was done in front of Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Barisan Nasional (BN) won the Tanjung Piai seat by a huge 15,086-vote majority.

Wee, who was previously Tanjung Piai MP, lost the seat to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) during last year's general election.

He garnered 25,466 votes, defeating Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Karmaine Sardini who received 10,380 votes, and four other candidates.

The Tanjung Piai by-election is the ninth to be held after the 14th General Election (GE14).

The seat fell vacant after deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Bersatu's Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik died on Sept 21 due to heart complications.